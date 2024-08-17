The Best Method For Making Nigiri, According To Chef Masaharu Morimoto
While it's a fun project to take on, learning to make homemade sushi can be tricky for beginners. Most people start off by making cut rolls like California rolls, which usually means you'll need nori sheets, a bamboo sushi mat, and plastic wrap. But if you want go in a somewhat simpler direction, try making nigiri instead. You only really need two ingredients (sushi rice and raw fish), and you can leave the bamboo mat in the drawer.
Yet as straightforward as the ingredient list may be, technique is still important here. Luckily, celebrity chef Masaharu Morimoto, who we interviewed as part of food festival Flavors of the Open presented by DOBEL held with this year's US Open, has a few tips for shaping your nigiri. "Take a small amount of sushi rice in your hand, then gently press it into an oval shape," he said. "The key is to apply just the right pressure to form a shape without squishing the rice." As anyone who's had nigiri knows, you want to be able to still discern the texture of the rice, without it turning into a mushy ball, so it's important not to squeeze too much here.
Thin slices make for memorable nigiri
One key way to make your rice-shaping process that much smoother is to wet your hands before you handle the rice. This will prevent your fingers from sticking to the grains, making it easier to form a neat shape. And before you cook your rice, make sure to wash it a few times until the water runs clear so that the base for your nigiri doesn't end up coming out a chewy mess. But once it's done, you'll want to cover your bowl with a towel so that it retains enough of its warmth that it's easy to mold.
While it's important to get the bottom half of your sushi right, the fish is what most people remember about nigiri. Chef Masaharu Morimoto advises slicing it into thin, bite-sized pieces. "Also, it's important to ensure the fish is chilled but not frozen," he said, "and remember to handle it gently to maintain its delicate texture and natural flavor." To achieve those dainty pieces, use a sharp knife and aim for about one-quarter inch thick slices. This becomes easier if you learn how to cut your fish at an angle, instead of straight up and down — but as with any sushi-making at home, it'll likely take a little practice to get it right.