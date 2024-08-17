The Best Method For Making Nigiri, According To Chef Masaharu Morimoto

While it's a fun project to take on, learning to make homemade sushi can be tricky for beginners. Most people start off by making cut rolls like California rolls, which usually means you'll need nori sheets, a bamboo sushi mat, and plastic wrap. But if you want go in a somewhat simpler direction, try making nigiri instead. You only really need two ingredients (sushi rice and raw fish), and you can leave the bamboo mat in the drawer.

Yet as straightforward as the ingredient list may be, technique is still important here. Luckily, celebrity chef Masaharu Morimoto, who we interviewed as part of food festival Flavors of the Open presented by DOBEL held with this year's US Open, has a few tips for shaping your nigiri. "Take a small amount of sushi rice in your hand, then gently press it into an oval shape," he said. "The key is to apply just the right pressure to form a shape without squishing the rice." As anyone who's had nigiri knows, you want to be able to still discern the texture of the rice, without it turning into a mushy ball, so it's important not to squeeze too much here.