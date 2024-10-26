Ceviche Vs Fish Tartare: What's The Difference?

The world of fresh and raw fish isn't one a lot of people want to jump into lightly, especially when they don't know the difference between all the particular preparations like ceviche and tartare. Raw preparations of fish have become a lot more common in recent decades, with sushi leading the way, but there can still be apprehension around food that is not at its best unless it's properly prepared and very fresh. And while people may have learned the difference between sushi and sashimi, more fish preparations are showing up on restaurant menus all the time to keep people guessing. Add to this that tartare is something most people in the U.S. associate with steak, and you might really be thrown for a loop. It's understandable, too, because despite superficial similarities, ceviche and fish tartare are very different experiences. That comes down to one big factor, ceviche isn't technically raw.

Ceviche is a popular dish that is made with all kinds of flavors and recipes, but the key thing that unites them all is that they are marinated in citrus juice or other acidic ingredients. This acidic marinade can include other flavors, but the acid is important because it "cooks" the raw fish as it sits in the juices. So despite using raw fish and no heat, ceviche ends up with a texture similar to cooked fish. Fish tartare stays raw, being cubed, dressed, and served immediately or quickly without curing, much like the steak version.