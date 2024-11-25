The One Type Of Fish You Should Never Use For Ceviche

When preparing a coconut-lime shrimp ceviche recipe to serve on a hot day, you may be particularly concerned about food safety. Though ceviche isn't served completely raw — it is "cooked" or cured in salt and some kind of acid, like lime juice, before being plated on dishes — ceviche recipes aren't the time to start cutting corners when it comes to using fresh, quality ingredients in your kitchen. As straightforward as a classic ceviche recipe might be, there's one flaw that can destroy your meal-making attempts: Using the wrong kind of fish.

Surveying the many choices at your local fishmonger can be overwhelming, however, so focus on the type of fish you're looking to buy. If you can remember nothing else when shopping, stay away from any kind of freshwater species. Unlike fresh fish taken from cold ocean waters, freshwater fish often carry parasites, and since you're preparing a dish that won't be cooked with heat, you need to be aware of this risky move.