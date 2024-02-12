The Only Regulation Enforced On Fish Labeled As Sushi-Grade

For seafood lovers, it's hard to beat the allure of a sushi night. What can top varying types of fresh fish, sliced and consumed straight or rolled into delectable bites? And while it may seem like an experience best reserved for dining out, with some careful sourcing, it's doable at home. Such a move incites a critical question — what store-bought fish is safe for raw consumption?

Those filleted blocks of fish labeled as sushi-grade aren't a bad call. Just keep in mind their title isn't regulated by a central governing body. The enforcement of a sushi-grade label is all up to the fishmonger, so it's extra important to shop at a respected location. Typically, the term references fish that was flash frozen once caught and stored at exceedingly frigid temperatures for around a week. Best limited to marine fish, most often salmon and tuna, this process will curb the danger of parasites.