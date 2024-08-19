How Far In Advance Can You Make And Store Homemade Sushi? A Chef Weighs In

The breaking down of texture isn't the only reason why you shouldn't make homemade sushi too far in advance. Since you're dealing with raw food, you don't want to leave it out for too long. As Morimoto says, it can be refrigerated; but if you're going to keep your sushi in the fridge, get it in there as soon as possible. When any raw food is left at room temperature for up to two hours, you risk bacterial growth which could lead to food poisoning. To store the sushi, wrap it in plastic wrap and put it in an airtight container near the back of the fridge or wherever your fridge is the coldest, since it should be stored at 32 to 38 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sushi that's been stored properly and is consumed within 24 hours should still be good. However, it's worth checking for signs of spoilage. Slime may be the most apparent sign that your sushi has gone bad, as well as a pungent smell. You should also observe the appearance of the sushi; if the color has faded, this is an indication that it's spoiled.

Though sushi is best enjoyed fresh, there are still ways to make day old sushi like new. Microwave it next to a cup of cold water to remoisten the rice, fish, and vegetables in the rolls. While it's not perfect, it'll definitely taste fresher and lose the staleness that comes from sitting in the fridge.