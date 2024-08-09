How You Cut Fish Can Make Or Break Your Sushi

Preparing sushi is a culinary art that hinges on precision and expertise, a fact that celebrity chef Masaharu Morimoto, headliner of this year's US Open Flavors of the Open presented by DOBEL, certainly knows well. Morimoto emphasizes the quality of essential sushi ingredients, of course, including "fresh, high-quality fish." But while the fish is the bedrock of excellent sushi, the slicing technique can either elevate or diminish your dining experience. Luckily, the famed sushi expert has some tips for success.

Before cutting your fish, ensure that it is already clean and free of any scales or bones. Pat it dry with a paper towel before you start to slice. Morimoto then instructs: "Using a sharp long knife, cut the fish against the grain into thin, even pieces. Gentle smooth cuts are key for maintaining the fish's texture."

Cutting the fish delicately against the grain is a critical technique because it shortens the muscle fibers, resulting in a more tender, buttery bite rather than a tough, chewy texture. Thin, even pieces are important so that each piece of sushi delivers the full flavor of the fish, and so that your finished sushi rolls look uniform and precise. And before you even plan your menu, look for fish that is labeled sushi-grade or sashimi-grade so that you know it's fresh and safe to eat raw.