How You Cut Fish Can Make Or Break Your Sushi
Preparing sushi is a culinary art that hinges on precision and expertise, a fact that celebrity chef Masaharu Morimoto, headliner of this year's US Open Flavors of the Open presented by DOBEL, certainly knows well. Morimoto emphasizes the quality of essential sushi ingredients, of course, including "fresh, high-quality fish." But while the fish is the bedrock of excellent sushi, the slicing technique can either elevate or diminish your dining experience. Luckily, the famed sushi expert has some tips for success.
Before cutting your fish, ensure that it is already clean and free of any scales or bones. Pat it dry with a paper towel before you start to slice. Morimoto then instructs: "Using a sharp long knife, cut the fish against the grain into thin, even pieces. Gentle smooth cuts are key for maintaining the fish's texture."
Cutting the fish delicately against the grain is a critical technique because it shortens the muscle fibers, resulting in a more tender, buttery bite rather than a tough, chewy texture. Thin, even pieces are important so that each piece of sushi delivers the full flavor of the fish, and so that your finished sushi rolls look uniform and precise. And before you even plan your menu, look for fish that is labeled sushi-grade or sashimi-grade so that you know it's fresh and safe to eat raw.
Use a yanagiba knife to slice sushi fish
When making homemade sushi, you won't get the perfect slice with just any knife. The long Japanese yanagiba knife is traditionally used for slicing raw fish. Its unique super-sharpness and length allow for smooth, uninterrupted cuts that don't generate friction, preserving the fish's texture. For tougher fish or those with more connective tissue, like octopus, a deba knife might be a better choice. This heavier knife can handle bones and firmer textures without compromising the cut.
There are various types of sushi, and each may require slightly different cutting techniques. Sashimi and nigiri, for example, feature raw slices of fish as the main aspect, so the presentation and thickness of the fish is important; opt for about ¼-inch slices. For maki rolls, however, the appearance of the fish is less important, so simply being sure to cut evenly and against the grain should be your focus. For these, you'll also want about ¼-inch thickness, but the slices will need to in longer, uniform strips, so that each sushi roll has the same amount of fish.
To cut your fish without tearing, use an extremely gentle, back-and-forth motion as you slice, rather than trying to roughly push the knife straight through the flesh. Play around with the amount of pressure you use and the angle at which you're slicing, and remember that patience and practice are key!