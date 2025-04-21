4 Affordable Proteins Gordon Ramsay Recommends For Cooking On A Budget

While chef Gordon Ramsay may be famous the world over for his culinary prowess, television shows, and clever insults, you may not know that he is also an impressive athlete. Not only do we trust his advice in the kitchen for cooking techniques and well-developed flavors, but he also knows the value of eating healthy and properly fueling your body. While we may not be training for triathlons like Ramsay or withstanding long days of filming in hot kitchens, it's still important to get your body the protein and carbohydrates that it needs to function well.

When you think of protein, lean chicken breasts or a nicely marbled steak may be the first things that comes to mind, however, when prices at the grocery store are high, it's good to know what other sources of protein are available and affordable. In an Ask Me Anything on Reddit, Ramsay was asked about less expensive protein options for those on a budget, and he recommended a few plant-based foods. "I would recommend that you get adventurous with pulses — chickpeas, beans, lentils. ... Brown rice? Phenomenal," Ramsay wrote.

Ramsay is no stranger to pulses — he gives classic English breakfast staple beans on toast an elegant twist, and he even loves them for a midnight snack. If perhaps you're feeling skeptical about getting enough protein from plant-based sources, even Gordon Ramsay changed his mind about vegan food, so go ahead and give these powerful protein sources a try if you're looking to spend less at the grocery store.