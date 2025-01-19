Here's Why Gordon Ramsay Changed His Mind About Vegan Food

Though celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has demonstrated a history of disdain for vegan-based diets, even stating that he has an allergy to vegans and quipping that PETA stands for "People eating tasting animals," he has publicly recanted his stance. Ramsay may be known for a more carnivorous approach to cooking, but he has openly admitted to having a soft spot for more vegetarian-friendly menus. Ramsay's change of heart is even captured on film in "MasterChef: Back to Win."

During the episode, appropriately titled "Gordon Ramsay Loves Vegans!", Ramsay admits he actually loves vegan food. Ramsay then offers a meatless alternative to his well-known beef Wellington recipe by preparing a "beet Wellington." He then invites the participating chefs to prepare their best vegan dishes for the master chef to sample firsthand.

According to a recipe on his website, Ramsay makes this dish with beetroot coated in mushroom and chestnut duxelles, wrapped in a vegan puff pastry, and finished with a savory and flavorful vegan jus. "Thanks to the kids, I've realized it's ok to be vegan ... SOMETIMES!!!" Ramsay later told PEOPLE.