Here's Why Gordon Ramsay Changed His Mind About Vegan Food
Though celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has demonstrated a history of disdain for vegan-based diets, even stating that he has an allergy to vegans and quipping that PETA stands for "People eating tasting animals," he has publicly recanted his stance. Ramsay may be known for a more carnivorous approach to cooking, but he has openly admitted to having a soft spot for more vegetarian-friendly menus. Ramsay's change of heart is even captured on film in "MasterChef: Back to Win."
During the episode, appropriately titled "Gordon Ramsay Loves Vegans!", Ramsay admits he actually loves vegan food. Ramsay then offers a meatless alternative to his well-known beef Wellington recipe by preparing a "beet Wellington." He then invites the participating chefs to prepare their best vegan dishes for the master chef to sample firsthand.
According to a recipe on his website, Ramsay makes this dish with beetroot coated in mushroom and chestnut duxelles, wrapped in a vegan puff pastry, and finished with a savory and flavorful vegan jus. "Thanks to the kids, I've realized it's ok to be vegan ... SOMETIMES!!!" Ramsay later told PEOPLE.
A celebrity-chef-approved approach to meatless dining
The beet Wellington dish isn't the only vegetable-focused recipe that Ramsay has offered up for those who are trying to avoid animal-based ingredients while preparing their meals. Ramsay has produced a few other vegan recipes, such as a vegan-friendly BLT that converts sheets of rice paper into crispy bacon pieces, a texturally satisfying vegan steak that is made from eggplant, and a vegan rigatoni made with kale and walnut pesto. For vegan diners seeking a sweet treat to finish their meals, Ramsay's banana ice cream recipe is made using nothing but bananas and is a deliciously simple dessert that can be served to guests attending any dinner party — even ones who prefer recipes made with milk and eggs.
Though Ramsay has dished out plenty of cooking tips that are meat-forward, the chef is also supporting a more animal-friendly approach to mealtime, and his vegan recipes are particularly helpful for those attempting to participate in Meatless Mondays.