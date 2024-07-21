It's Time To Make Lentils The Star Of Your Next Salad

Salad is an extremely broad term. It could be a bowl of creamy potatoes, chilled pasta with savory mix-ins, or even a combination of canned fruit, marshmallows, and sour cream, like an old-fashioned ambrosia salad. Dessert salads aside, we're always looking for a way to add variety and nutrition to our weeknight or lunchtime salads, but lentils are often overlooked and seen as boring or bland. In reality, lentils are full of potential in the kitchen and it's time to make them the star of your next salad.

In addition to providing key nutrients, lentils are inexpensive legumes that are simple to cook and will last up to a week in the refrigerator. They are a vegan protein powerhouse, with just ½ cup of cooked lentils containing 12 grams of protein. They are also complex carbohydrates that will keep you feeling full for longer due to their high fiber content. With so many varieties of lentils to choose from, it's easy to switch up flavors and textures depending on the salad you have in mind. Of the seven types of lentils, green, black, and Puy lentils are ideal for salads as they retain their snappy texture, offering a more satisfying, toothsome bite than their yellow or red counterparts, which tend to become soft when cooked.