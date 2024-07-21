It's Time To Make Lentils The Star Of Your Next Salad
Salad is an extremely broad term. It could be a bowl of creamy potatoes, chilled pasta with savory mix-ins, or even a combination of canned fruit, marshmallows, and sour cream, like an old-fashioned ambrosia salad. Dessert salads aside, we're always looking for a way to add variety and nutrition to our weeknight or lunchtime salads, but lentils are often overlooked and seen as boring or bland. In reality, lentils are full of potential in the kitchen and it's time to make them the star of your next salad.
In addition to providing key nutrients, lentils are inexpensive legumes that are simple to cook and will last up to a week in the refrigerator. They are a vegan protein powerhouse, with just ½ cup of cooked lentils containing 12 grams of protein. They are also complex carbohydrates that will keep you feeling full for longer due to their high fiber content. With so many varieties of lentils to choose from, it's easy to switch up flavors and textures depending on the salad you have in mind. Of the seven types of lentils, green, black, and Puy lentils are ideal for salads as they retain their snappy texture, offering a more satisfying, toothsome bite than their yellow or red counterparts, which tend to become soft when cooked.
Freshly cooked or canned, lentils go with almost any salad
While there are plenty of homemade lentil recipes to fall in love with, you don't always have to cook them from scratch as they are easy to use right out of the can. Simply rinse canned lentils if you're concerned about sodium content, then pat them dry with a paper towel before adding them directly into any salad you'd like. You can add extra flavor to lentils, either canned or freshly cooked, by tossing them with a bit of salt, freshly cracked black pepper, and a vinegar-like sherry or red wine. Or, go the extra mile by tossing in some freshly chopped herbs like parsley, mint, or whatever will complement your salad best.
One of the best ways to use canned lentils is in a French lentil salad with fresh herbs, cucumbers, tomatoes, and a zingy Dijon mustard vinaigrette. The earthiness of lentils contrasts extremely well with the spicy, peppery notes of arugula, especially when combined with rich, savory ingredients like in this roasted garlic tomato lentil bowl or this roasted eggplant and lentil salad. Lentils would also make a great addition to a Greek salad as they won't overpower the strong, tangy flavors of olives, feta cheese, and red wine vinegar. The beauty of lentils is that they add bulk and texture to any salad you have in mind and can handle any flavor profile you throw their way.