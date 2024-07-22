When Cooking A Pot Of Beans, You Need Flavorful Aromatics

A pot of water, salt, and dried legumes looks deceiving in its simplicity, because beans can be deeply flavorful with some easy additions to your preparation method. You just need the help of aromatics, which are the dried spices, herbs, and vegetables we use to impart flavor, aroma, and nuance to other foods. Once you tap into this healthy way to create different flavor profiles with beans, there are a few tricks to keep in mind: Use what you have and keep your favorite spice blends on hand. A fun way to start is by choosing a cuisine from anywhere in the world, then pairing those herb and spice blends with whatever fresh aromatic vegetables you have in your fridge.

For Italian cuisine, think Romano beans — those slow-cooked Italian green beans — paired with fresh herbs like thyme and oregano, simmering in a broth with half an onion and a carrot that you need to use up. Onions, carrots, and celery are magical starting points, and the amounts you use don't have to be exact. A loose mirepoix made from a quarter of an onion, half a carrot, and half a stalk of celery will work wonders on any dried bean, along with garlic. Yes, a clove or five works. Up next: Add bundles of fresh herbs and dried spices to really amp up the flavor. You can tie up the herb part of the aromatics with cheesecloth or let them swim in the broth and remove them with tongs later.