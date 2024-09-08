Why You Can Skip Out On Washing Brown Rice

Though it may seem simple, rice is a complicated thing to master. Everyone makes some common mistakes when cooking rice, and a frequently asked question is whether you need to rinse your rice before cooking. The short answer is not always. Some varieties of rice benefit from washing before cooking; however, not all rice is created equally, and brown rice is a prime example. Brown rice, unlike white rice, has the bran (the outer layer of the edible rice kernel) and hull (the shell of the kernel) still intact. Since it still has these protective coverings, there aren't as many free starches on the kernel's surface to wash away. So, if you are worried that you forgot to wash your brown rice and think it'll come out clumpy, chances are, it'll be just fine.

With anything you're cooking, your preparation depends on what you want to achieve for the end result. Brown rice has different varieties, including short grain, medium grain, long grain, basmati, and jasmine, which vary in size, flavor, texture, and cooking ratios. Washing brown rice should fall to the bottom of the list of things to worry about when considering these variables, as paying attention to the variety and the water-to-rice ratio will more likely be what makes or breaks your rice.