How To Amp Up The Flavor Of Brown Rice And Take It From Bland To Bold

Poor brown rice has developed something of a bad reputation for being bland and boring. Perhaps it's the association with healthy foods that has led people to believe that it can't be tasty, or the fact that it has a denser texture that can make it less likely to soak up the other flavors in your dish. Brown rice actually has more flavor than plain white rice, but it's a nutty earthiness that can easily overpower other tastes and makes it less of a blank canvas for your meal.

By adding extra seasoning and ingredients to balance out the brown rice flavor, you'll create a side that complements rather than competes with your meal, or a dish that's worthy of being the main event. We have tips for every stage of the cooking process, so regardless of what you plan to do with your brown rice, you'll find a way to make it tastier.