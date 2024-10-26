Best Vegan Stuffed Pumpkins Recipe

If you're looking for an impressive vegan entree for fall entertaining that ticks all the cozy autumnal food boxes, we've got you covered. These vegan stuffed pumpkins use small, individual sugar pumpkins as an edible bowl, which is filled with a savory combination of wild rice, chickpeas, dried fruit, and nuts. The fall seasonings, fresh herbs, and pomegranate arils make this dish as bright and delicious as it is festive. It's a surprisingly simple process and can be easily doubled or tripled depending on the size of your group.

Advertisement

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Whether you eat vegan or not, you will love the flavors and textures of these stuffed pumpkins. They're a complete meal on their own and pair well with numerous sides. You can make the filling ahead of time so it's ready to stuff inside the cooked pumpkins when you are ready to serve." Keep reading to learn how to make this creative and healthy fall dinner idea that even non-vegans will love.