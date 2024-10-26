Best Vegan Stuffed Pumpkins Recipe
If you're looking for an impressive vegan entree for fall entertaining that ticks all the cozy autumnal food boxes, we've got you covered. These vegan stuffed pumpkins use small, individual sugar pumpkins as an edible bowl, which is filled with a savory combination of wild rice, chickpeas, dried fruit, and nuts. The fall seasonings, fresh herbs, and pomegranate arils make this dish as bright and delicious as it is festive. It's a surprisingly simple process and can be easily doubled or tripled depending on the size of your group.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Whether you eat vegan or not, you will love the flavors and textures of these stuffed pumpkins. They're a complete meal on their own and pair well with numerous sides. You can make the filling ahead of time so it's ready to stuff inside the cooked pumpkins when you are ready to serve." Keep reading to learn how to make this creative and healthy fall dinner idea that even non-vegans will love.
Gather the ingredients for vegan stuffed pumpkins
To make this recipe, start by picking up 4 sugar pumpkins, which are also known as pie pumpkins or sweet pumpkins. They vary in size a bit, so choose 4 that are similar in size for the best presentation. While you're in the produce aisle, grab onion, garlic, mushrooms, Italian parsley, and pomegranate arils. If you prefer to buy a whole pomegranate, that works too, and you can easily collect the pomegranate seeds without making a mess.
In the dry goods area add some rice, chickpeas, and broth to your cart. Any type of rice will work, including white, brown, forbidden black rice, or wild rice. You'll also need dried cranberries and pecans. Then check your condiment and spice cabinet for olive oil, cumin, smoked paprika, cinnamon, salt, and pepper
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Prepare a baking sheet
Prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Cut off the top of the pumpkins
Cut off the top ⅓ of the pumpkins.
Step 4: Scoop out the insides
Scoop out the insides of both pieces of each pumpkin and discard the seeds or save to roast.
Step 5: Season the pumpkins
Place the pumpkins on a baking sheet, brush the insides with 2 tablespoons of the oil, add ½ teaspoon salt and the pepper, and roast for 30-40 minutes or until tender but still holding their shape.
Step 6: Add oil to a skillet
Add the remaining oil to a skillet and bring the heat to medium-high.
Step 7: Add the aromatics
Add the onions and garlic and cook for 8 minutes.
Step 8: Add the mushrooms
Add the mushrooms and cook for 5 more minutes.
Step 9: Add more ingredients
Add the remaining salt, rice, chickpeas, cumin, smoked paprika, cinnamon, and broth. Cook for 10 minutes on medium-low heat.
Step 10: Add the final ingredients to pan
Now add the cranberries, pecans, and ¼ cup parsley, and simmer until ready to use.
Step 11: Stuff the pumpkins
When the pumpkins are done, stuff them with the rice mixture and return them to the oven for 10 minutes.
Step 12: Garnish and serve the pumpkins
Top with the pomegranates and extra parsley and serve.
What are some other vegan stuffing ideas for the pumpkins
The sugar pumpkins make such a cute vessel that you may want other filling ideas so you can repeat variations on this recipe throughout the fall season. For a Mediterranean-style stuffed pumpkin, use quinoa, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, Mediterranean spices, and fresh basil. A Mexican-themed version is easy to make with black beans, brown rice, corn, diced tomatoes, avocado, and lime juice. You can top them with chopped cilantro and serve them with a variety of salsas.
Another style is Indian-themed, and for this version, you can use brown or black lentils, rice, spinach, and tomatoes, and season it with garam masala, turmeric, and curry powder. Or you can fill it with a traditional curry recipe or even this spicy aloo curry. Of course, you can also do an Asian-themed version of these stuffed pumpkins. Use a combination of sauteed tofu crumbles, matchstick carrots, edamame, and bok choy along with soba noodles and a stir-fry sauce.
What are some variations on this recipe?
You can make many adjustments to this recipe with simple swaps according to your taste preferences or the ingredients you have on hand. To start, you can use other types of squash for the vessel instead of sugar pumpkins. A few good options are acorn, delicata, and kabocha, which work especially well because the skin is thinner and can be eaten. You can even use red bell peppers as the vessel for a year-round edible bowl. You'll only need to pre-cook them in the oven for about 15 minutes.
For the grain, you can easily substitute the rice for quinoa, which is another gluten-free option. Or you can go with farro, pearl couscous, or wheat berries, which will add a heartier filling and a chewy and nutty texture. Instead of chickpeas, you can use another type of bean, like cannellini beans, butter beans, or navy beans. Cooked brown, green, or black lentils work well and add a hefty amount of protein to the dish.
If you're not a mushroom fan, you can substitute in other vegetables like diced zucchini, chopped sweet potatoes, or cubed eggplant. If using sweet potatoes, you'll want to roast them before adding them to the filling mixture.