Cajun Tofu Bowl With Avocado-Maple Dressing Recipe

Tofu is often referred to as a chameleon in the culinary world because of its remarkable versatility, readily absorbing additional flavors of the ingredients it's cooked with. In this recipe we're seasoning it with bold and fiery Cajun spices before cooking in the oven, and pairing it with roasted red peppers, corn salsa, and a creamy avocado maple dressing to cool things off. If you're a fan of Cajun flavors or just enjoy spicy cooking, this bowl is for you.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Components of meals like this are so easy to meal prep on a weekend to make weekdays easier. I like to make a batch of tofu and red peppers ahead of time and then it's a snap to combine with the other ingredients before mealtime."

Keep reading to learn how to create your next plant-based meal with lots of flavor!