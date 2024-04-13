Cajun Tofu Bowl With Avocado-Maple Dressing Recipe
Tofu is often referred to as a chameleon in the culinary world because of its remarkable versatility, readily absorbing additional flavors of the ingredients it's cooked with. In this recipe we're seasoning it with bold and fiery Cajun spices before cooking in the oven, and pairing it with roasted red peppers, corn salsa, and a creamy avocado maple dressing to cool things off. If you're a fan of Cajun flavors or just enjoy spicy cooking, this bowl is for you.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Components of meals like this are so easy to meal prep on a weekend to make weekdays easier. I like to make a batch of tofu and red peppers ahead of time and then it's a snap to combine with the other ingredients before mealtime."
Keep reading to learn how to create your next plant-based meal with lots of flavor!
Gather the ingredients for Cajun tofu bowl with avocado maple dressing
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up super firm tofu, red peppers, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, lime, and cilantro. The super firm tofu will save you time and effort since it doesn't involve pressing the water out.
You'll need some rice and any type you like will work here. "I like the heartiness and health benefits of brown rice with this bowl," Hahn shares.
Then check your condiment and spice cabinet for olive oil, paprika, granulated garlic, oregano, granulated onion, thyme, pepper, red pepper flakes, cayenne, maple syrup, and apple cider vinegar.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Cut the tofu
Cut the tofu into 1-inch cubes.
Step 3: Season the tofu
Put the cubed tofu in a bowl and mix with 1 tablespoon of the oil, paprika, granulated garlic, oregano, granulated onion, thyme, ¼ teaspoon of the pepper, red pepper flakes, and cayenne.
Step 4: Bake the tofu and red pepper
Lay the tofu on a baking sheet along with the red pepper slices. Drizzle the red peppers with 1 tablespoon of the oil and the pinch of salt and pepper. Bake for 30 minutes.
Step 5: Make the avocado mixture
Cut one of the avocados and add to a bowl with the corn, diced tomatoes, and red onion.
Step 6: Dress the avocado mixture
Add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, 1 tablespoon of the vinegar, and a ½ teaspoon of the salt to the avocado mixture and toss.
Step 7: Make the avocado maple dressing
Add the remaining avocado, remaining tablespoon of oil, lime juice, remaining tablespoon of vinegar, remaining ½ teaspoon of salt, maple syrup, cilantro, and ¼ cup water to a blender and blend until smooth.
Step 8: Assemble the bowls
To assemble, add rice, tofu, red peppers, and avocado mixture to 2 bowls and top with the avocado maple dressing.
Step 9: Serve the bowls
Serve the assembled Cajun tofu bowls.
How can I customize this tofu bowl?
To customize the Cajun tofu bowl, there are numerous options to explore. One way is to swap the rice for quinoa, couscous, or cauliflower rice to change the texture and nutrient profile.
Adding extra vegetables like zucchini, mushrooms, or sweet potatoes is a good way to work in the veggies you love or what you have on hand. Just add any extra vegetables to the sheet pan along with the tofu to roast.
Adjusting the spice level by tinkering with the amount of cayenne pepper and red pepper flakes allows you to tailor the bowl to your preferred heat level. You can also add a little smokiness by using smoked paprika in lieu of standard paprika.
If tofu isn't your preference, try substituting it with tempeh or chickpeas as an alternate plant-based protein. Season and cook the tempeh or chickpeas the same way as the tofu for the same result.
Get creative with toppings by incorporating sliced jalapeños, green onions, or diced mango for freshness and flavor.
Are there any shortcuts to making this tofu bowl?
To speed up making the tofu bowl, there are several shortcuts you can employ. One strategy is to prepare ingredients ahead of time. To start, you can season the tofu and keep it in a sealed container in the fridge for up to 5 days so it's ready to pop into the oven. Additionally, if you have a premade Cajun seasoning blend on hand you can use 2 teaspoons of that in place of making your own spice blend as explained in the third step of this recipe.
If you want to eliminate the need for using the oven, you can buy pre-baked tofu, season it as outlined, and use jarred roasted red peppers.
Instead of creating the dressed avocado mixture, simply add just one or all of the individual ingredients referenced in Step 5 to the finished bowl. You will still get the fresh taste of those ingredients, and the avocado maple dressing will add plenty of flavor.
Lastly using a bottled dressing is an option as well. Try a pre-made ranch, a simple vinaigrette, or any type of tahini-based dressing.
- 1 (16-ounce) package super firm tofu
- 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon granulated garlic
- ½ teaspoon oregano
- ¼ teaspoon granulated onion
- ¼ teaspoon thyme
- ¼ teaspoon pepper and a pinch, divided
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- ⅛ teaspoon cayenne
- 2 sliced red peppers
- 1 teaspoon salt and a pinch, divided
- 2 large avocados, divided
- ½ cup corn
- ½ cup diced tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon diced red onion
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, divided
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- ¼ cup cilantro
- 2 cups cooked rice
|Calories per Serving
|1,315
|Total Fat
|85.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|105.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|28.0 g
|Total Sugars
|23.4 g
|Sodium
|1,301.0 mg
|Protein
|51.9 g