11 Ways To Add Flavor To Canned Chickpeas

Chickpeas are a nutritional powerhouse, whether you follow a plant-based or omnivorous diet. They're packed with protein and fiber to keep you satiated as well as vitamins and minerals, notably folate, manganese, and copper. You can buy them dry, then soak and boil or pressure cook them, but the canned version is undoubtedly the simplest. Nevertheless, it's hard to get excited about eating the legume straight out of the can. Sure, the little orbs offer a creamy bite and nutty taste, but that's not enough to make them stand out on their own.

Thankfully, chickpeas are an excellent foundation for various seasonings and ingredients. Their mild taste makes them hugely versatile; they can complement many different cuisines and tastes, ranging from savory to sweet. Yes, that's right — you can just as readily use chickpeas in a dessert as you can in an appetizer or main course. Depending on the recipe, you'll want to rinse and drain the legumes first to reduce the sodium content and eliminate the starchy liquid. However, if you are expressly seeking a thicker consistency or more salt in a dish, it's totally safe to consume.

If you're stuck in a loop making the same few recipes over and over, you've come to the right place. We've selected our top ways to add flavor to canned chickpeas. From simple dishes with just one additional ingredient to more complex stews or baked goods, these are the most novel ways to serve the popular legume.