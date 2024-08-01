When Swapping Ground Beef For Lentils, Use A One-To-One Ratio

Burgers, Bolognese, meatloaf, Mexican pizza — what do each of these have in common? Ground beef, that's what. But whether you're vegan or are simply trying to cut down on the red meat, that ground beef can easily be swapped for lentils using a one-to-one ratio. That's one cup of dried lentils for every pound of beef.

I personally like to use brown and green lentils in beef recipes, not only do they have a milder, more adaptable flavor but they also keep their shape better than yellow and red lentils. You might not think that's important, but once they cook down, they crumble into a texture that's nearly identical to ground beef while soaking up all of the herbs and seasonings that the rest of your recipe calls for.

Absurdly affordable and packed with healthy fiber, disease fighting polyphenols, potassium, iron, and, of course, plant based protein, there are plenty of reasons to hop on the lentil bandwagon — meatless patty melts being just one of them. You can use them anywhere you'd typically use ground beef — be it Thai basil beef on rice or stuffed Greek peppers — for an equally hearty alternative that doesn't compromise on texture or flavor. Considering beef has the highest umami content of all meats, you can give them even more of a boost by mixing in some smashed mushrooms (which will provide an extra meaty texture), miso paste, or MSG. In fact, throw some beets in there for color while you're at it.