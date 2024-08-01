When Swapping Ground Beef For Lentils, Use A One-To-One Ratio
Burgers, Bolognese, meatloaf, Mexican pizza — what do each of these have in common? Ground beef, that's what. But whether you're vegan or are simply trying to cut down on the red meat, that ground beef can easily be swapped for lentils using a one-to-one ratio. That's one cup of dried lentils for every pound of beef.
I personally like to use brown and green lentils in beef recipes, not only do they have a milder, more adaptable flavor but they also keep their shape better than yellow and red lentils. You might not think that's important, but once they cook down, they crumble into a texture that's nearly identical to ground beef while soaking up all of the herbs and seasonings that the rest of your recipe calls for.
Absurdly affordable and packed with healthy fiber, disease fighting polyphenols, potassium, iron, and, of course, plant based protein, there are plenty of reasons to hop on the lentil bandwagon — meatless patty melts being just one of them. You can use them anywhere you'd typically use ground beef — be it Thai basil beef on rice or stuffed Greek peppers — for an equally hearty alternative that doesn't compromise on texture or flavor. Considering beef has the highest umami content of all meats, you can give them even more of a boost by mixing in some smashed mushrooms (which will provide an extra meaty texture), miso paste, or MSG. In fact, throw some beets in there for color while you're at it.
Thinking beyond the ratio
Using one cup of lentils for every pound of ground beef, swapping lentils in for ground beef couldn't be easier. Simply cook them up as normal and throw them into a skillet with onions, herbs, and any of the other vegetables, seasonings, and aromatics that your recipe calls for, using your spatula to gently crumble them up as you go. If you're making them into a patty, meatball, or anything that will need to hold shape, start by slightly undercooking the lentils so that they're tender (not mushy). When you transfer them to the food processor or mixing bowl, include some sort of binder — eggs are a strong contender, as are oats, breadcrumbs, or flax meal if you want to keep them vegan.
Depending on how you season your crumbled lentils, you can go ahead and scoop them onto or into anything from tortillas and rice or peppers and pasta (vegan lasagna and casseroles included). Obviously, depending on what you're making, there might be some baking involved. For the most part, though, your lentil dishes cook up in the same amount of time as usual. What's more important is to be considerate of how dry or wet your lentil mixture is before you put it in the oven, adjusting your ingredients as needed. Your lentil meatloaf, patties, or meatballs, might call for more or less breadcrumbs if they're not holding together or more liquid if they're looking a little dry.