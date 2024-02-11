Use Lentils For A Korean Barbecue-Inspired Vegetarian Meal

When someone suggests having Korean barbecue for dinner, your mind probably goes to a spread of meats like bulgogi to grill and pair with sides like pickled vegetables or kimchi. The array of ingredients makes for a fun meal, especially if you're grilling it on the tabletop with family or friends, but we've got a meat-free dinner idea that still has an essence of the same flavors. It's our recipe for Korean BBQ-inspired lentils created by Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn.

Lentils are ideal for this vegetarian meal, or any meat-free recipe, for a few reasons. The legumes are packed with fiber to keep you full between meals and protein which is an essential nutrient. Lentils also can soak up flavors from broths or stocks, spices, and other aromatics similar to rice or quinoa, making it an ideal vessel for the flavors found in Korean barbecue. Another benefit: A bag of lentils will surely be much cheaper than buying any cut of beef or other meat, especially with the rising costs of meat these days. In our recipe, Hahn uses red lentils, but you can also use brown or green varieties but you will have to adjust the cooking time for the same result.