Why Chickpeas Go By 2 Names

Whether you're whipping up a bowl of creamy hummus, simmering a Moroccan chickpea stew, or adding some crispy morsels to a salad, chickpeas are a superfood packed with vitamins and nutrients such as vitamin C, iron, fiber, protein, and more that are sure to improve health but also provide so much flavor to any recipe. Chickpeas are used in many dishes, especially Mediterranean classics such as falafel. What's more, this legume often acts as a protein source for vegans and vegetarians and can be easily found in grocery stores and bought canned.

When looking to indulge in some chickpeas, you might see that they can be referred to or labeled as garbanzo beans in some stores or recipes. This can confuse a lot of people, but chickpeas and garbanzo beans are the exact same thing — there's no difference in taste or form. This popular type of legume, which was likely first cultivated in ancient Egypt and the Levant, goes by two names because of its historical popularity in many different cultures. The name "chickpea" comes from the Latin word "cicer," and is primarily used in English-speaking countries, while "garbanzo" is the Spanish word for chickpea, and is used in Spanish-speaking countries.