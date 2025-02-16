Why Chickpeas Go By 2 Names
Whether you're whipping up a bowl of creamy hummus, simmering a Moroccan chickpea stew, or adding some crispy morsels to a salad, chickpeas are a superfood packed with vitamins and nutrients such as vitamin C, iron, fiber, protein, and more that are sure to improve health but also provide so much flavor to any recipe. Chickpeas are used in many dishes, especially Mediterranean classics such as falafel. What's more, this legume often acts as a protein source for vegans and vegetarians and can be easily found in grocery stores and bought canned.
When looking to indulge in some chickpeas, you might see that they can be referred to or labeled as garbanzo beans in some stores or recipes. This can confuse a lot of people, but chickpeas and garbanzo beans are the exact same thing — there's no difference in taste or form. This popular type of legume, which was likely first cultivated in ancient Egypt and the Levant, goes by two names because of its historical popularity in many different cultures. The name "chickpea" comes from the Latin word "cicer," and is primarily used in English-speaking countries, while "garbanzo" is the Spanish word for chickpea, and is used in Spanish-speaking countries.
The origin of the two names
Although more countries in the Northeast region of the United States refer to these legumes as chickpeas, a lot of Western states will use the term garbanzo beans because of the popularity of the Spanish language and its influence in the cultures of the Western and Southwestern regions. The Spanish word "garbanzo" comes from a word in Basque, a unique and uncommon language spoken in a region in northern Spain and France known as Basque Country. The Basque word is "garbantzu" — which means "dry seed" – and when more Europeans started speaking this language, it ended up being morphed into "garbanzo" by the Spanish population.
Through French and then Old and Middle English, the Latin word "cicer" began to morph into "chich-pease" and then to "chickpease." Although there are two different names, there is nothing that takes away from this legume's taste and the endless recipes it can be used in. So, next time you see a can labeled with "garbanzo beans" and another one with "chickpeas," (some brands like Bush's Best, which is available on Amazon, use both names!) don't fret. In fact, why not buy one of each? Then explore our list of the 25 best uses for canned chickpeas for creative ways to enjoy these nutritious legumes.