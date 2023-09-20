Mash Up Chickpeas For A Delicious Meat-Free Alternative To Tuna Salad

If you're tired of the same old tuna salad or never really liked it in the first place but want something similar, chickpeas are going to be a tremendous alternative for you. Besides being packed with vitamins, fiber, and lots of other healthy goodies, chickpeas also just taste great. They're essential ingredients in things like hummus and falafel and are fantastic protein-loaded meat replacements for vegetarians and vegans. And all you really need to do to make chickpeas tuna-like is mash them up.

Whole chickpeas, or garbanzo beans, are small little nodules of compressed goodness. However, trying to wrangle individual beans onto sandwich bread can be a challenge to say the very least. By roughly mashing the chickpeas, either by hand or machine, you not only increase their surface area, you release their inner, nutty, almost meaty flavor. The mashed-up chickpeas will mix in better with the other ingredients and are more easily spreadable.

Now, what do you do with your mashed chickpea salad? Well, you could make yourself a sandwich, toss it with other greens and vegetables, mix it into pasta, or enjoy a light lettuce wrap. Either way, you've got yourself one tasty alternative to tuna salad, one that you can adapt with all sorts of different flavors.