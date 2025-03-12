20 Vegan Breakfast Recipes That Won't Make You Miss Bacon
Everyone knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But when you're a vegan, you might have to look at breakfast a little differently than everyone else. While other people's version of the quintessential breakfast might include a towering plate of scrambled eggs, endless strips of bacon, and French toast (coated with an eggy custard and practically fried in butter) yours will have to live within the confines of a dairy-free, egg-free, and otherwise animal product-free space.
That's not to say that you have to sacrifice on flavor, heartiness, and overall satisfaction if you opt to start your day the plant-based way. There are tons of different recipes to explore that will allow you to channel both sweet and savory flavors into a breakfast that will win even the most adamant carnivores over. We've done some of the legwork for you in sourcing out some of our favorite vegan breakfast recipes that are worth trying.
Fluffy, Almost-Eggy Chickpea Scramble
Scrambled eggs are an easy and tasty breakfast to make, but this simple chickpea scramble may be even easier (and dare we say, tastier). It combines mashed chickpeas with a flavorful vegetable blend and an eclectic mix of spices. One essential ingredient it calls for is kala namak, like The Spice Lab's Indian Himalayan Black Salt, which gives the scramble its slightly eggy flavor.
Pair your fiber-rich breakfast with a side of toast or sliced avocado for healthy fats. It's bound to help you start your day on the right, plant-based foot.
Keto-Friendly Berry Avocado Smoothie
If you want to start your day off with something light, you might want to check out this simple, yet satiating smoothie. It's made with avocado — which can help you stay fuller for longer — along with nutrient-rich berries and spinach. A splash of coconut milk ties the whole thing together, though this dairy-free option could also be swapped out for oat milk or almond milk, too.
This recipe is great for when you need to clear out some space in your freezer and have frozen berries that are practically begging to be used up. Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and even cherries make great additions to this fresh breakfast bevvy.
Sweet and Spicy Tofu and Waffles
Plant-based fare and a Southern breakfast staple go on a date with this sweet and spicy tofu and waffles recipe. The marinated tofu is pan-fried before being spooned over a fresh, hot waffle.
The only thing better than that? It comes with a recipe for a sriracha maple drizzle that will add the perfect amount of spice and heat to complement the sweet, sticky spread. This would be an excellent, hearty brunch to serve for a special occasion, or when you want to spend a little bit more time in the kitchen in the morning than usual.
Recipe: Sweet and Spicy Tofu and Waffles
Vegan Blueberry Coffee Cake
No Sunday morning or brunch party is complete without a slice of this blueberry coffee cake. It's a great recipe to start your foray into vegan baking as it requires only a few staple ingredients like plant-based butter, coconut oil, soy milk, and dairy-free yogurt (like one made with almond milk or coconut milk).
This cake is an excellent pairing for a cup of freshly brewed coffee. It's bound to be a fan-favorite that everyone in your home (and your guests) can appreciate.
Recipe: Vegan Blueberry Coffee Cake
Vegan Cinnamon Rolls
Nothing says "love" quite like a plate of freshly baked cinnamon rolls. You would never guess that this recipe is vegan, as it offers the same plush, sweet, and bakery-quality character as a classic recipe — just without any animal products involved.
You'll want to make sure you stock up on fresh yeast for this recipe to ensure that your rolls get the best possible rise. It's a straightforward recipe that's achievable for even the most novice of plant-based bakers.
Recipe: Vegan Cinnamon Rolls
Blood Orange Tropical Smoothie
Smoothies are a great way to get a dose of fruit and fiber in a sippable format. This blood orange smoothie is made with freshly-juiced blood oranges (which are not the same as regular oranges), mango, raspberries, and bananas. It's fruity and refreshing, which makes it a great beverage to sip on after a solid workout.
This recipe calls for coconut milk to help enhance the mouthfeel and flavor of the smoothie. However, almond milk and oat milk are two potential substitutes for it.
Recipe: Blood Orange Tropical Smoothie
Easy Banana Matcha Smoothie
If you're someone who can never have too many matcha lattes in their life, then you're going to love the smoothie-ifed twist on the green tea powder. This refreshing beverage includes Medjool dates for sweetness, along with bananas for bulk, and matcha powder for both color and that distinct grassy flavor.
You can use culinary grade matcha for this recipe, rather than the ceremonial grade you'd use for a cup of tea. You can also swap out the soy milk in this recipe for your favorite non-dairy substitute if needed.
Recipe: Easy Banana Matcha Smoothie
Mango Coconut Chia Seed Pudding
Not a big fan of oatmeal? Turn to chia pudding instead. It has a little bit of a crunchier texture, courtesy of those nutritional powerhouse chia seeds, resulting in a more unique mouthfeel.
This recipe is packed with flavor from top to bottom. The base is made out of mango puree, which is then topped with the chia seed pudding, fresh chopped mangos, and coconut flakes. It's the perfect summery breakfast for when grocery stores are well-stocked with this tasty and juicy fruit.
Recipe: Mango Coconut Chia Seed Pudding
Vegan and Gluten-Free Cinnamon Oatmeal Pancakes
Pancakes are a hearty breakfast that will fill you up no problem. This recipe for vegan and gluten-free pancakes is one you're going to want to have on hand for lazy Sundays or when you want something a little more stick-to-your-ribs than just a smoothie.
The base of these pancakes is made with oat flour, which can be made by pulsing oats in a blender or food processor until it's powdery. This recipe also features homemade cashew milk, though you can always substitute it with another dairy-free product if you're looking to make this recipe nut-free too. Add your favorite fruit, some maple syrup, or even a chocolate drizzle to customize this dish while serving.
No-Bake Dates and Oats Snack Bars
Sometimes, you need an on-the-go breakfast option. Enter, these no-bake date and oat snack bars. They are just sweet enough, thanks to the addition of Medjool dates, but they also have plenty of heartiness from the rolled oats and slivered almonds mixed into them.
There are tons of ways to tweak this recipe to suit your liking. For one, you may want to add hemp or chia seeds for extra fiber, or a handful of chocolate chips for a more decadent bite. These bars also store well, making them a great treat to pack for the office or a kiddo's lunch box.
Baked Apple Chip Granola
Granola can be used so many different ways, including on yogurt, in a smoothie bowl, or even just with milk. Folks who love the flavors of apples and spice will appreciate this baked apple chip granola recipe, which includes homemade dried apple slices, pecans, pumpkin seeds, and almonds.
Making your own apple chips is easier than you may think, and it's a great way to put all of those extra ones from the orchard to good use. Just be sure you have a mandoline on hand, like Fullstar's Kitchen Slicer, as it will make thinly cutting your apples both quick and easy.
Recipe: Baked Apple Chip Granola
Cranberry Chia Jam
If you have a surplus of cranberries following the Thanksgiving holiday, consider using them to create a funky, fun, and tasty jam that will elevate chia pudding, overnight oats, toast, and more. This jam is made with simmered and mashed cranberries and features chia seeds for crunch and orange zest for a citrusy boost.
There are no wrong ways to use this jam. For one, you can use it for an upgraded peanut butter and jelly sandwich, or you can serve it as an alternative to a ho-hum store-bought jelly for your English muffins and bagels.
Recipe: Cranberry Chia Jam
Vegan Flax Waffles
Flax is a very powerful little seed, and it's the centerpiece of these vegan waffles. This recipe also includes vegan buttermilk, made with dairy-free milk and apple cider vinegar, as well as rehydrated ground flax, the latter of which helps hold the batter together.
You can use sweet or savory toppings for your waffles. Fresh berries and a drizzle of maple syrup are always an option, or you can add savory spices to your batter and pair it with a tasty tofu scramble and plant-based sausage for a full breakfast spread.
Recipe: Vegan Flax Waffles
Vegan Biscuits and Tempeh Sausage Gravy
No trip to the South is complete without a hearty plate of biscuits and gravy. But, plant-based eaters don't have to miss out on the iconic dish when they have this vegan biscuit and tempeh sausage gravy recipe. The tempeh is crumbled with savory seasonings to give it an umami-rich profile before it's cooked down with soy milk until it's rich and gravy-like. The biscuits are as equally tasty and are made with vegan buttermilk to give them a great crumb and flavor.
While you could serve this recipe as a breakfast food, it makes an equally as tasty breakfast-for-dinner. You can even repurpose the gravy for your mashed potatoes — if there's any left, of course.
Coconut Chai Rice Pudding
Rice pudding may have been a dessert of a past decade, but it deserves to make a resurgence as a tasty, but filling, breakfast food. This recipe boasts big flavors, thanks to additions like cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger, as well as more complex notes from spices like star anise and black pepper.
Chai lovers will appreciate the flavors present in this recipe, while dairy-free eaters will appreciate that it's made with coconut milk. For a special treat, add a bit of plant-based whipped topping and some fruit to create a parfait.
Recipe: Coconut Chai Rice Pudding
Cool and Refreshing Summer Green Smoothie
Some people just can't live without their green drink in the morning. This one gets a tropical twist from pineapple, nutritional punch from spinach, healthy fats from avocado, and a beautiful color from spirulina.
This breakfast comes together in a single container (a blender) and can easily be scaled up or down depending on how many people you plan on serving it to. Just make sure you serve it cold for the best flavor and mouthfeel.
Croffle (Croissant Waffle)
We're a big fan of breakfasts that look more complicated to make than they actually are. And nothing better exemplifies this than the one-ingredient croffle. All you need to do is find a refrigerated mini croissant dough that doesn't contain any animal products (like Immaculate), pop it down on a greased waffle iron, and cook it.
This breakfast is super simple and comes together in a matter of minutes. Garnish with dairy-free whipped cream and copious amounts of maple syrup for an indulgent, sweet breakfast.
Recipe: Croffle (Croissant Waffle)
Poblano Potato Breakfast Hash
Hash is one of the easiest breakfast recipes to switch up, depending on what you have on hand and what flavors you like. This one is made with all-vegan ingredients, including diced potatoes, spicy poblano peppers, black beans, and red peppers.
Although breakfast hash can be a heavy meal, this one is packed with veggies and spices like cumin and paprika to help uplift it. The hash is in good company with a tofu or chickpea scramble and some veggie breakfast sausage. Though, it's also filling enough to merit eating solo — preferably topped with extra avocado slices.
Recipe: Poblano Potato Breakfast Hash
Plant-Based Eggy Breakfast Casserole
Making breakfast for a crowd can be tough, but it can be even more difficult when you're working around dietary restrictions. This vegan, egg-y breakfast casserole, however, makes things easy.
It features a base of shredded potatoes, topped with a tofu scramble, marinated tempeh, mushrooms, and spinach. It's wicked hearty and has all the components of a well-rounded breakfast layered into it. Though, we wouldn't blame you if you added some slivered avocados and a drizzle of your favorite hot sauce on top to finish it off.
Rich Chocolate Peanut Butter Chia Pudding
Chocolate ... for breakfast? It's not everyone's cup of tea, but if you're after something a little more decadent first thing in the morning, you're bound to love it. This recipe is made with a combination of salty and sweet flavors, including rich peanut butter, cocoa powder, and bananas.
The recipe calls for almond milk, though it would be easy enough to swap it out for another milk of your choice. Garnish it with banana slices, shaved dark chocolate (just make sure it's dairy-free), and a drizzle of peanut butter for an indulgent breakfast that will fuel your busy morning.