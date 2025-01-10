Sweet and Spicy Tofu And Waffles Recipe

In the genre of food combinations, sweet and spicy is definitely a culinary pleasure, and this twist on traditional chicken and waffles is a great way to enjoy it. Crispy fried chicken and pillowy waffles get a plant-based makeover here by swapping out the chicken for tofu, perfect for those who follow a vegan lifestyle or for those wanting to expand their cooking skills with the versatility of tofu.

Advertisement

The tofu, which is torn into irregular chunks to mimic the look of chicken, starts its flavor journey with a marinade of soy sauce, maple syrup, vinegar, and spices that soak into the tofu as it marinates. The spiciness enters the scene with the sriracha and syrup combo, which is drizzled on top before serving to fill each square waffle pocket with sticky, spicy sweetness.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love to make vegan versions of Southern food and this one will surprise you. Because tofu is neutral in flavor, it does a great job of soaking up the seasonings that it's cooked with to make this a very flavorful dish."