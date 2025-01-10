Sweet And Spicy Tofu And Waffles Recipe
In the genre of food combinations, sweet and spicy is definitely a culinary pleasure, and this twist on traditional chicken and waffles is a great way to enjoy it. Crispy fried chicken and pillowy waffles get a plant-based makeover here by swapping out the chicken for tofu, perfect for those who follow a vegan lifestyle or for those wanting to expand their cooking skills with the versatility of tofu.
The tofu, which is torn into irregular chunks to mimic the look of chicken, starts its flavor journey with a marinade of soy sauce, maple syrup, vinegar, and spices that soak into the tofu as it marinates. The spiciness enters the scene with the sriracha and syrup combo, which is drizzled on top before serving to fill each square waffle pocket with sticky, spicy sweetness.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love to make vegan versions of Southern food and this one will surprise you. Because tofu is neutral in flavor, it does a great job of soaking up the seasonings that it's cooked with to make this a very flavorful dish."
Ingredients
- 1 (16-ounce) package super firm tofu
- 4 tablespoons soy sauce, divided
- ½ cup + 1 tablespoon maple syrup, divided
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon garlic granules
- 1 teaspoon onion granules
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 ¼ cups soy milk
- ¼ cup coconut oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons sriracha
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 3 tablespoons avocado oil
- 3 chopped green onions
Directions
- Tear the tofu into irregular chunks about 1 inch in size and place it in a container with a lid.
- In a small bowl make the marinade by combining 3 tablespoons of soy sauce, 1 tablespoon of maple syrup, vinegar, garlic granules, onion granules, and smoked paprika.
- Combine the marinade with the tofu, cover, and put in the fridge for 30 minutes.
- In the meantime, stir together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
- In a small bowl combine the soy milk, coconut oil, and vanilla extract.
- Pour the wet ingredients into the bowl with the dry ingredients, mix till just combined, and set aside.
- In a small bowl combine the remaining soy sauce, remaining maple syrup, and sriracha. Set aside
- When the tofu is done marinating, add the cornstarch and toss.
- Add the oil to a frying pan and bring the heat to medium.
- Drop in the tofu and cook for about 10 minutes stirring occasionally until the tofu has browned.
- Spray the waffle iron with cooking spray and preheat on the medium setting.
- Scoop some batter into the waffle iron and cook for about 4 minutes until both sides are golden. Repeat with the remaining batter.
- Top the waffles with tofu pieces and chopped green onions and drizzle them with the sriracha syrup.
- The tofu and waffles are ready to serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,498
|Total Fat
|70.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|28.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|170.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|10.1 g
|Total Sugars
|69.3 g
|Sodium
|2,789.7 mg
|Protein
|54.7 g
How else could I serve the tofu?
If you want to use the tofu in other ways, there are many options. It makes a great protein source in a Buddha bowl. Pair it with a cooked grain such as quinoa along with roasted sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts, some freshly chopped scallions, and a delicious tahini goddess sauce for a satisfying meal. For another option, instead of using a grain make the bowl using cooked soba or rice noodles, roasted veggies, and a spicy peanut sauce.
The tofu is excellent in a veggie stir-fry. Just saute up some bell peppers, snap peas, broccoli, and carrots, add the tofu, and serve with rice and soy sauce. Make an easy lunch by wrapping the tofu in a whole wheat tortilla along with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a dollop of simple, creamy hummus. Or give the tofu a Mexican twist by using it in tacos. Pair it with diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, avocado, and fresh salsa. Serve it in warm tortillas with Spanish rice and black beans. The tofu also makes a great snack to just pull out of the fridge and munch on.
Can I make the tofu and waffles ahead of time?
There are a few ways to make the tofu and waffles ahead of time. The first method is to prep the waffles and tofu so that they are easy to assemble when ready. You can marinate the tofu and make the waffle batter up to 3 days in advance. Just store both in airtight containers in the fridge, and stir the batter well before pouring it into the waffle maker.
If you want to take it a step further and make the tofu and waffles so that they are ready for assembly, you can do that too. Once the tofu is cooked, let it cool, and place it in an airtight container in the fridge. When you're ready to serve, heat it up in the oven or air-fryer. For the waffles, when they are done, let them cool on a cooling rack, then place them in a resealable bag. When ready to serve, pop them into the toaster so they crisp back up. You can make the sauce ahead of time too, and store it in the fridge so it's ready to go