The School-Friendly Sandwiches To Pack Your Kids For Lunch
Getting your kids packed lunch just right can certainly be a challenge. It needs to be easy to assemble, nutritious enough to keep them energized, and exciting enough to keep it from coming back uneaten. Sandwiches are a great solution here, being easily transportable, and offering endless filling possibilities to prevent things from getting samey. And, you don't have to stick to the basics like peanut butter and jelly or cheese and ham. If your kids crave something more adventurous, there are plenty of unique and vibrant sandwich options to try.
We've rounded up a selection of the very best, school-friendly sandwich recipes, to help you bring some fresh ideas to your child's lunchbox. These options are kid-friendly, suitable for prepping in advance, and flexible enough to adapt for picky eaters or dietary needs. While some of the recipes include a toasting or warming step, this isn't essential, so they can absolutely be served chilled or at room temperature, too. On this list, you'll find creative spins on classics like the BLT and club sandwich, unique flavor pairing such as pear and chorizo, as well as fun and colorful recipes like Japanese fruit sandwiches. There's truly a sandwich here to suit every taste, and ensure your little ones look forward to lunch time every single day.
Mediterranean Eggplant Panini
Combining fresh, flavorful ingredients, this sandwich is a wonderfully satisfying creation, without the need for meat. The star ingredient here is oven-roasted eggplant, which is paired with a creamy olive pate, and layered with creamy slices of Brie, smoky roasted red peppers, and fragrant basil leaves. If your kids love rich, Mediterranean flavors, this sandwich is sure to be a hit, and it's a fantastic way to pack plenty of veggies into their lunch, too. Whilst this panini is typically served toasted, serving it cold is no problem at all.
Baked Chicken Katsu Sandwich
This lighter spin on the Japanese classic combines crispy baked chicken, tangy coleslaw, and a spicy mayo for a moreish medley of flavors and texture. The chicken is coated with toasted panko breadcrumbs for that signature crunchy texture, with no need for frying. Instead, the chicken is baked in the oven, making it easy to prep a larger batch if you're making multiple sandwiches or want to keep leftovers for yourself. And, reducing the quantity of sriracha in the mayo dressing is no problem if your kids aren't big spice fans.
Golden Bombay Sandwich With Cilantro-Mint Chutney
For a colorful and exciting lunchbox option, give this Indian-inspired classic a try. Packed with layers of vibrant vegetables and aromatic spices, this plant-based sandwich is far from boring. There's a homemade cilantro-mint chutney, tender boiled potato slices, and crunchy salad veggies, all lightly dusted with chaat masala for an aromatic kick. Plus, it's easy to customize with your own sauces or whichever salad you have going. Pack it with a little pot of extra chutney or ketchup for dipping, and await the rave reviews!
Spanish Chorizo and Pear Panini
If you're after the ultimate sweet and savory lunchtime treat, this panini is an excellent choice. First, two thick slices of country bread are spread with creamy butter on one side and sweet fig jam on the other. Brie cheese adds a layer of velvety richness, while cured Spanish chorizo provides a smoky, spicy kick. This is combined with ripe pear slices, which balance everything out with their natural sweetness, plus a handful of fresh arugula for a peppery finish. This one is perfect for adventurous eaters!
Trio of Colorful Japanese Fruit Sandwiches
What better way to sweeten up a lunchbox than with these fun Japanese fruit sandwiches? Fluffy white sandwich bread provides the perfect canvas for a rainbow of whipped cream flavors — matcha for earthy green, turmeric for sunny yellow, and freeze-dried strawberries for soft pink. Then, plump strawberries, juicy kiwis, and sweet Ataulfo mangoes are carefully placed along a diagonal line, to create a pleasing cross section. Once the sandwiches have been wrapped, pressed, and chilled, remove the crusts to reveal the colorful layers within.
Red Lentil Falafel Pita Sandwich
This protein-packed, vegan-friendly lunch is made with a nutritious mixture of homemade red lentil falafels, crisp lettuce, juicy grape tomatoes, tangy pepperoncini, and refreshing cucumber slices. The delightful variety of textures and flavors are crammed into a soft pita pocket, with a creamy tahini sauce tying everything together beautifully. These sandwiches are a great make-ahead option for busy mornings, as the falafel can be prepped and cooked in advance.
Herbified Shredded Chicken Salad Sandwich
The chicken salad sandwich is a timeless classic, but it's also super easy to jazz up with a few fresh, flavorful additions. In this recipe, the shredded chicken is mixed with creamy mayonnaise, tangy Dijon mustard, and crispy fried garlic, creating a rich, savory base. Chopped dill and Italian parsley brighten the mixture, and pickled onions introduce a wonderfully tangy crunch. Serve the sandwiches with a side of crudites or fresh fruit for a balanced and satisfying lunch your kids will love.
Green Goddess Avocado Sandwich
Getting your kids to eat their greens will be a breeze with this refreshing, herb-packed sandwich. To make the dressing, you'll blend basil, mint, cilantro, dill, chives, and lemon juice with creamy Greek yogurt and mayonnaise. This smooth and tangy base is spread generously onto the bread, before topping with a selection of crunchy greens — cucumber, lettuce leaves, sprouts, and avocado. And, you could totally incorporate some extra protein here, such as sliced ham or turkey, or perhaps some smashed chickpeas.
5-Ingredient BLT Flatbread
To switch things up from your usual sliced bread, transform a standard BLT into a fun and fuss-free flatbread sandwich that's perfect for lunchboxes. Thick-cut bacon is baked until deliciously crispy in the oven, minimizing mess and allowing you time to prepare the other ingredients. Feel free to skip the flatbread grilling step, since serving warm isn't essential. Just go ahead and spread on the mayo, before layering on the crispy bacon, ripe tomato slices, and fresh lettuce.
Cajun Turkey Po'Boy-Ish Panini
Enjoy the bold flavors of Louisiana with this spicy po'boy-inspired sandwich. The panini features savory Andouille sausage, sauteed bell peppers and onions, sliced turkey, and a creamy, Cajun-spiced remoulade sauce. The result is a unique, well-balanced meal that's perfectly portable. As you're prepping, you can always cook the fillings in a large batch, ready to fill sandwiches throughout the week. Serve it alongside some crunchy pickles or spicy potato chips or fries for a complete meal that packs a punch.
Spicy Cucumber Tea Sandwiches
These dainty, crustless cucumber tea sandwiches offer a refreshing crunch in every bite, with the perfect balance of creaminess and heat. The thinly sliced English cucumber is lightly salted and left to release excess moisture, ensuring your sandwiches won't end up soggy after a few hours stored in a lunch bag. The cucumbers are then combined with a tangy cream cheese spread, infused with fresh cilantro, fiery chili peppers, and a splash of lime. As always, feel free to adjust the spice level to taste.
Turkey Panini With Chipotle Cranberry Spread
Got a fridgeful of holiday leftovers? Turn them into an irresistible savory-sweet sandwich! This turkey panini gets an upgrade with the addition of a creamy chipotle cranberry spread. To mix this up, you'll need a can of chipotle chiles in adobo sauce, creamy mayonnaise, and cranberry sauce. Once this mouth-watering spread is ready to go, you'll dollop it onto sourdough bread, alongside tender turkey slices, rich Gouda cheese, and peppery arugula.
Sabich (Middle Eastern Stuffed Sandwiches)
In these wholesome stuffed sandwiches, a range of nutritious and delicious components collide. We have fresh diced vegetables, creamy hummus, fried eggplant, and hard-boiled eggs, all wrapped in a fluffy pita. This Middle Eastern delight is a balanced mix of flavors and textures, from the nutty tahini sauce to the crunchy pickled vegetables. There's a lot going on here, but have no fear. Everything is suitable for advanced prepping. You won't regret that extra time spent when you discover how perfectly this medley of goodies complements one another.
Sweet and Savory Club Sandwich
A club sandwich is as hearty as they come, and this slightly sweeter take on the original is sure to please the fussiest of palates. The crispy bacon, glazed with honey and brown sugar, gives this sandwich plenty of crunch, while the homemade cranberry sauce adds a balancing tartness that contrasts brilliantly with the creamy Swiss cheese and turkey. Layered on toasted white bread, fresh spinach and tomato keep things fresh, rounding out this indulgent sandwich perfectly.
Za'atar Egg Salad Sandwich
There's nothing wrong with a basic egg salad, but there's always room for some extra herbaceous goodness. Here, we mix hard-boiled eggs with mayonnaise, labneh (or Greek yogurt), Dijon mustard, and a za'atar herb and spice blend, including thyme, oregano, and sumac. Sesame seeds add crunch and a hint of nuttiness, while the za'atar's distinct earthy, zesty profile transforms the egg base into something altogether more flavorful. It's a quick and easy option for a satisfying, protein-rich lunch.
Refreshing Cucumber Sandwiches
A light, wholesome, and elegant addition to any school lunchbox, these refreshing cucumber sandwiches are great for keeping kids energized without being too heavy. The sandwiches feature a creamy herb spread made from chive-flavored cream cheese, mayonnaise, fresh dill, and more chives, combined with a hint of garlic granules for added aromatic flavor. Spread this herby base onto fluffy white bread, then layer on the sliced cucumbers and watercress. Picky eaters will be pleased to hear that cutting off the crusts is welcomed, for that quintessential teatime sandwich look.
Easy Benedictine and Bacon Sandwich
A versatile choice with a tasty combination of creamy, tangy, and savory elements, this sandwich introduces kids to bold flavors while keeping the preparation straightforward. For the Benedictine spread, cream cheese is blended with grated cucumber and onion, fresh dill, and a touch of salt. This offers a creamy and refreshing base, perfect for pairing with crispy oven-baked bacon, quick pickled red onions, and vibrant arugula. To prevent things from getting soggy, you can always pack the components separately for kids to build themselves at lunchtime.
Simple Banh Mi Sandwich
For a sandwich that truly feels like a complete meal, whip up a classic banh mi. This Vietnamese favorite is packed with punchy flavors, while being easy to customize, too. Its combination of tangy pickled carrots, sweet and salty marinated chicken, and fresh herbs makes for a winning combo that kids and adults alike can enjoy. To assemble, a crusty baguette is hollowed out slightly to make room for the fillings, spread with mayonnaise, and lightly sprinkled with Maggi seasoning for an umami boost, before adding those delicious fillings.
Italian Sub Sandwich
An Italian sub is pretty hard to turn your nose up at. A vibrant combination of deli meats, cheese, and tangy add-ins, it's a sandwich that's sure to leave you feeling fuelled for the rest of the school day. The selection of Italian meats used here is Genoa salami, mortadella, and prosciutto di Parma, paired with slices of creamy provolone cheese. The sandwich gets an irresistible tang from a homemade pickled cherry pepper spread, plus a drizzle of sharp red wine vinaigrette. Yum!
Mortadella Focaccia Sandwich
This sandwich is another delicious Italian-inspired lunch option, that requires minimal prep. It features the rich, nutty flavor of mortadella with the freshness of herbs, rich pecorino cheese, and a spicy jalapeño mayo to liven things up. What's unique about this recipe is the use of focaccia bread, which makes for a robust yet fluffy sandwich. Adapt it for school lunches by skipping the toasting step and wrapping it securely in parchment or foil. You can always serve the mayo on the side for dipping, too.
Sweet Heat BLT
The BLT — it's one of the most popular sandwich fillings, and it couldn't be easier to enhance with a few flavorful tweaks. In this sweet and spicy take on the original, the bacon is brushed with a honey-cayenne glaze before being baked to crispy perfection. This twist gives the sandwich an irresistible caramelized heat that elevates the classic bacon flavor. The bacon pairs perfectly with the creamy, garlicky aioli, made with a blend of mayonnaise, grated garlic, parsley, and a splash of lemon juice.
Classic Muffuletta
If you want to give your usual sandwich filling of cold cuts and cheese a Mediterranean twist, try whipping up a muffuletta. Taking the name of the round Italian bread in which the hearty filling sits, the muffuletta is made with Italian meats, like mortadella and soppressata, along with creamy slices of provolone cheese. But, what really transforms the flavor is the olive relish — a briny mix of pimiento-stuffed green olives, black olives, hot giardiniera, pepperoncini, pickled onions, and oregano.
Vegan Eggplant BLT
Love the flavors of a BLT, but want to keep your kids' lunch meat-free? In this recipe, traditional bacon is swapped for crispy, smoky strips of marinated eggplant, which are oven-dried for ultimate crispness. Packed with bold flavors and mouth-watering textures, this sandwich is built on sourdough bread for a sturdy and satisfying base. A tangy lemon mayo is spread onto each slice before piling the bread high with layers of fresh salad and the umami-rich eggplant bacon.
Club Sandwich With Herb Mayo
This timeless recipe has had another revamp, and this time, it's with the addition of a zingy herb-infused mayonnaise. Bringing a fresh twist to the traditional combination of turkey, ham, bacon, and fresh veggies, the spread is a simple mix of mayo, olive oil, chives, lemon zest, and lemon juice. It's a bright, citrusy new element that complements the richness of the meats beautifully. Use Italian bread here for a hearty feel, and assemble everything on the day of eating to prevent any sogginess.
Meat Loaf Sandwich
Another recipe that requires some (well worth it) advanced prep but results in a truly standout sandwich, this meat loaf-filled ciabatta roll is a wonderfully filling and comforting meal. The meatloaf itself is made with ground beef, soaked panko breadcrumbs, Worcestershire sauce, and a blend of spices. You can bake this in a large batch, ready for slicing into thick, juicy portions that make the sandwich a true indulgence. Pair this with crispy bacon, sweet tomato jam, garlicky aioli, and fresh arugula, and you have a winning combination of fillings.
Hoisin BBQ Turkey Sandwich (Num Pang Sandwich)
Adapted from a recipe by Ratha Chaupoly and Ben Daitz of Num Pang, an NYC sandwich shop, this hoisin BBQ turkey sandwich is a creative, Asian-inspired delight that can easily be packed into a lunchbox. There's a sweet and sour hoisin BBQ sauce, crunchy pickled carrots, and fresh cilantro stuffed into a crusty French baguette with cucumber, cranberry sauce, mayo, and chili-garlic sauce. The result is a tantalizing mix of flavors and textures. Who wouldn't be delighted to find this in their lunchbox!?