The School-Friendly Sandwiches To Pack Your Kids For Lunch

Getting your kids packed lunch just right can certainly be a challenge. It needs to be easy to assemble, nutritious enough to keep them energized, and exciting enough to keep it from coming back uneaten. Sandwiches are a great solution here, being easily transportable, and offering endless filling possibilities to prevent things from getting samey. And, you don't have to stick to the basics like peanut butter and jelly or cheese and ham. If your kids crave something more adventurous, there are plenty of unique and vibrant sandwich options to try.

Advertisement

We've rounded up a selection of the very best, school-friendly sandwich recipes, to help you bring some fresh ideas to your child's lunchbox. These options are kid-friendly, suitable for prepping in advance, and flexible enough to adapt for picky eaters or dietary needs. While some of the recipes include a toasting or warming step, this isn't essential, so they can absolutely be served chilled or at room temperature, too. On this list, you'll find creative spins on classics like the BLT and club sandwich, unique flavor pairing such as pear and chorizo, as well as fun and colorful recipes like Japanese fruit sandwiches. There's truly a sandwich here to suit every taste, and ensure your little ones look forward to lunch time every single day.

Advertisement