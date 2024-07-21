Spanish Chorizo And Pear Panini Recipe
The panini are a wonderfully versatile sandwich that can incorporate so many different flavors and textures. What defines a panini is its griddled nature, which typically comes from the sandwich being buttered and pressed in a panini press or sandwich grill. The pressing melts any cheese in the sandwich into a satisfyingly gooey texture that can be hard to resist. Drawing inspiration from a lovely charcuterie board, recipe developer Taylor Murray layers Spanish chorizo and brie cheese in a panini to create a delicious recipe to enjoy any time.
Along with the chorizo and cheese, the sandwich holds a swathe of fig jam and slices of ripe red pear. Finally, a handful of peppery arugula adds a touch of freshness and greenery. Altogether, it's a well-balanced, gourmet panini that delights your mouth with a mix of sweet, spicy, creamy, and crunchy elements. Make a few and serve them to a crowd, or whip one up to enjoy a pleasant lunch all to yourself.
Gather the ingredients for a chorizo pear panini
This simple sandwich can be assembled with just a few ingredients. As a panini, it will require two slices of thick country bread and softened unsalted butter to facilitate the griddling. The star ingredient in this panini is the chorizo, which is a cured Spanish chorizo and is not to be confused with raw Mexican chorizo, which has to be cooked before consuming. In addition to the chorizo, we'll add fig jam, fresh pear slices, and arugula to the sandwich.
Step 1: Heat a griddle
Heat a panini press or indoor grill to medium heat.
Step 2: Butter the bread
Spread half of the butter on one slice of bread.
Step 3: Spread on fig jam
On the other slice, spread the fig jam.
Step 4: Add brie
Slice the brie cheese and add it to the top of the jam.
Step 5: Add chorizo slices
Arrange the chorizo slices on top of the cheese.
Step 6: Add pear
Slice the pear and arrange it on top of the chorizo.
Step 7: Add arugula
Top with the arugula.
Step 8: Top with another buttered slice
Add the buttered bread to the sandwich, butter-side up.
Step 9: Place the sandwich on the grill
Place the sandwich, butter-side down, onto the grill.
Step 10: Close the grill
Spread the rest of the butter on the other side of the sandwich and close the grill.
Step 11: Griddle
Grill until golden brown and toasted, about 5 minutes.
Step 12: Cut to serve
Remove and cut in half to serve.
What is the best type of bread to use for a panini?
When making a panini, it's best to use bread that is thick and strong enough to withstand the pressing process without becoming too soggy or falling apart. Some of the best choices are ciabatta, focaccia, baguette, and thick slices of sourdough or country-style bread. Each has various flavor considerations that you can tailor to the recipe you are making.
Ciabatta is known for its airy texture and crisp crust, which allows for even grilling, and it can hold a variety of fillings without getting too soft. Focaccia adds a rich flavor that complements some sandwich ingredients but can be overpowering. Baguette, known for its sturdy crust and chewy interior, provides a firm foundation that crisps up nicely under the press. These types of bread not only contribute to the panini's structural integrity but also enhance the overall taste and texture of the sandwich.
What other ingredients work well in this sausage and fruit sandwich?
The pairings in this sandwich were specifically chosen to offer complementary flavors. Hot, spicy chorizo matches well with fig jam, which has a deep, tempered sweetness compared to berry jams like strawberry or blueberry. Fig jam is a frequent sighting on cheese boards for this reason, and it could go with a wide range of cheeses. While this sandwich uses brie as the cheese, Manchego is a dry Spanish cheese that has a salty, aged flavor and texture similar to cheddar. It can melt relatively well and is cohesive with the other Spanish flavors in the sandwich.
In addition, the sandwich has a nice hit of crunchy, peppery arugula, though some raw baby spinach or butter lettuce would also work well. A drizzle of honey or balsamic glaze would add a touch of sweetness and acidity to mingle with the pear and cured meat. For added texture and a hint of nuttiness, you might also include some crushed walnuts or sliced almonds.