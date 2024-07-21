Spanish Chorizo And Pear Panini Recipe

The panini are a wonderfully versatile sandwich that can incorporate so many different flavors and textures. What defines a panini is its griddled nature, which typically comes from the sandwich being buttered and pressed in a panini press or sandwich grill. The pressing melts any cheese in the sandwich into a satisfyingly gooey texture that can be hard to resist. Drawing inspiration from a lovely charcuterie board, recipe developer Taylor Murray layers Spanish chorizo and brie cheese in a panini to create a delicious recipe to enjoy any time.

Along with the chorizo and cheese, the sandwich holds a swathe of fig jam and slices of ripe red pear. Finally, a handful of peppery arugula adds a touch of freshness and greenery. Altogether, it's a well-balanced, gourmet panini that delights your mouth with a mix of sweet, spicy, creamy, and crunchy elements. Make a few and serve them to a crowd, or whip one up to enjoy a pleasant lunch all to yourself.