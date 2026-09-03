13 Ways Texas Roadhouse Outshines Outback And LongHorn

Texas Roadhouse has a loyal following and is one of the most popular restaurants in the country per YouGov. But that shouldn't be surprising; Texas Roadhouse has been around for over 30 years, so it's had more than three decades to master its craft.

Regardless of its name, the first Texas Roadhouse actually opened in Indiana. Since 1993, the cowboy-themed business has been whipping up a made-from-scratch menu that can delight even those who are averse to chain restaurants. It seems to have something for everybody, from vegetarians and pescatarians to hard-core steak lovers (which is such a rarity in American steakhouses). And between the hand-cut steaks and the rolls, it's all not only tasty, but pretty high-quality. But how does it compare to Outback and LongHorn Steakhouse? Despite the fact that these southern competitors have been around slightly longer (Outback opened in 1988 in sunny Florida and LongHorn has been in business since 1981, when it opened in nearby Georgia), we'd argue it's better than them both and then some.

The biggest differences between Texas Roadhouse, Outback, and LongHorn Steakhouse come down to their menus and atmospheres. And if you love variety, freshness, good drinks, and a fun vibe, the Indiana-founded, '90s-born, Midwestern restaurant is for sure the winner in that competition. Here are the ways that Texas Roadhouse beats these two rival steakhouse chains.