13 Ways Texas Roadhouse Outshines Outback And LongHorn
Texas Roadhouse has a loyal following and is one of the most popular restaurants in the country per YouGov. But that shouldn't be surprising; Texas Roadhouse has been around for over 30 years, so it's had more than three decades to master its craft.
Regardless of its name, the first Texas Roadhouse actually opened in Indiana. Since 1993, the cowboy-themed business has been whipping up a made-from-scratch menu that can delight even those who are averse to chain restaurants. It seems to have something for everybody, from vegetarians and pescatarians to hard-core steak lovers (which is such a rarity in American steakhouses). And between the hand-cut steaks and the rolls, it's all not only tasty, but pretty high-quality. But how does it compare to Outback and LongHorn Steakhouse? Despite the fact that these southern competitors have been around slightly longer (Outback opened in 1988 in sunny Florida and LongHorn has been in business since 1981, when it opened in nearby Georgia), we'd argue it's better than them both and then some.
The biggest differences between Texas Roadhouse, Outback, and LongHorn Steakhouse come down to their menus and atmospheres. And if you love variety, freshness, good drinks, and a fun vibe, the Indiana-founded, '90s-born, Midwestern restaurant is for sure the winner in that competition. Here are the ways that Texas Roadhouse beats these two rival steakhouse chains.
The rolls are just better
If you know anything about Texas Roadhouse, chances are that you know that its rolls are delicious. And they undeniably are — they're served warm, with a shiny, slightly crisp outside and pillowy, fluffy interior. They're baked fresh every five minutes in-house, then head from the kitchen to your table where they're served with honey cinnamon butter. The bread is also the perfect soft and mellow contrast to the salty, savory, and hearty entrées.
Many argue that Texas Roadhouse offers some of the best free bread in America, even when compared to local institutions. It's rare for a massive chain restaurant to compete on that level, especially when it comes to bread. There's nothing stale, styrofoam-y, or bland about it. And while the brown bread at Outback and honey wheat at LongHorn are tasty, both can often be a little lackluster. While everyone's experience may vary, we've found that Outback's bread can be pretty stale or tough, especially when the restaurant is busy. Meanwhile, LongHorn's bread just doesn't have much flavor compared to Texas Roadhouse. Not only is it more plain, but it can be harder to get more bread brought to the table. At Texas Roadhouse, it really feels limitless.
The kids' menu is larger
Texas Roadhouse kids' meals, which our taster tried and ranked, are wonderful compared to Outback and LongHorn Steakhouse's offerings. At LongHorn, kiddos are offered the typical arrangement of chicken tenders, cheeseburgers, a tiny steak, or Kraft macaroni and cheese (nothing against Kraft, but parents could whip that up at home and not get charged for it). These choices come with one side and milk. There are even fewer options at Outback Steakhouse, where kids only have three meals to choose from: grilled chicken, chicken fingers, and mac and cheese. One side and either milk or orange juice comes with whatever they pick.
At Texas Roadhouse, it's another story. The kids' menu consists of nine entrees: a duo of mini cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, grilled chicken, steak bites, sirloin steak (with or without seasoning), a rib basket, macaroni and cheese, a hot dog, or a Chicken Critter Basket. And while, similar to Outback and LongHorn, each comes with one side, there are many more to choose from. Outback has just four free side options and three with upcharges. LongHorn has seven free picks and three with upcharges. Compare that to Texas Roadhouse's 11 free sides and five with upcharges, as well as its huge drink selection (pick from sodas, lemonade, iced tea, milk, juice, or Powerade), and it's not a competition.
Salads aren't an afterthought
Despite being a steakhouse, there's a lot more to Texas Roadhouse than that (hence why those who don't even eat steak are still big fans of it). This shows up in all kinds of ways on the menu, but it's especially apparent when it comes to the salads.
If you don't count the many, many ways you can customize Texas Roadhouse salads, there are eight entrée-sized options to choose from. To compare, there are only three at Outback Steakhouse and four at LongHorn Steakhouse. And, in our experience, the Outback and LongHorn salads are pretty skimpy on toppings and consist mainly of wilty greens. Texas Roadhouse, on the other hand, serves super colorful, packed salads with dressings that seem to never miss. Pick from the grilled chicken, grilled salmon, chicken Caesar, salmon Caesar, Chicken Critter (fried chicken), steakhouse filet, house, or plain Caesar salad. Dressing options include bleu cheese, Caesar, honey mustard, Italian, oil and vinegar, the creamiest ranch ever, and Thousand Island. Plus, the staff is generally super accommodating if you want to customize your salad, so get creative and don't be too shy to add or skip certain toppings. For example, try the grilled salmon salad with a grilled shrimp Sidekick and extra onions and tomatoes (we've asked our waiter before and they've obliged); skip the bacon bits, eggs, and cheese; and get it with lots of oil and vinegar for a seafood dream of a salad.
Having a good salad menu is great for everyone — it ensures vegans and vegetarians have options (whether they came alone or in a group with meat-eaters), and gives those who order hefty meat dishes something bright to cut through the richness. Everybody wins.
The potato dishes are superior
It's hard to mess up potato dishes, so this isn't to say that Outback and LongHorn Steakhouse do potatoes poorly. But Texas Roadhouse just does them better.
Take the baked potato. While all of these spots have respectable renditions, Texas Roadhouse has an edge thanks to the towering spheres of butter (and, if desired, sour cream), crispy skins that are completely crusted in salt, and ultra-fluffy insides. It's seriously perfect as is, and doesn't need to be packed with cheese for flavor (which a lot of chain restaurants rely on, spending less time perfecting their potato game and more on disguising it with grease). But if you want cheese, bacon, or even Texas-style chili with beans, those toppings are available. Try ordering them with a grilled shrimp Sidekick and putting the shrimp inside the potato; the seafood's juices mix with the butter and potato for a truly unbeatably savory combination.
Another Texas Roadhouse baked potato to watch out for is the sweet rendition, which isn't available at all at Outback Steakhouse and tends to be soggy at LongHorn Steakhouse. At Texas Roadhouse, it's a whole production: crispy skin and fluffy insides, and a slew of sugary toppings on top. Diners can pick from honey-cinnamon butter, mini marshmallows, butter, honey-cinnamon caramel, brown sugar, or cinnamon. Try them all together for a built-out dessert.
Considering that Texas Roadhouse serves steak fries that are sturdy enough to mop up all your steak drippings, and some of the best chain restaurant mashed potatoes (they're buttery and velvety like at the other two restaurant chains, but have more texture and taste more wholesome thanks to the inclusion of the potato skins), it's clear that tubers are a strong suit.
There are more options for vegetarian diners
You can eat vegetarian or plant-based at Outback Steakhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse, but vegetarians are truly in for a treat at Texas Roadhouse.
As mentioned, the massive salads are a major highlight on the menu and are highly customizable. Don't want meat on your salad, but still want protein? Ask for extra eggs. Don't want any protein, but want to add some heft? Ask for extra of your favorite salad toppings or order a baked potato on the side, chop it up, and put it on your salad. But luckily, Texas Roadhouse offers more than just salads.
On top of a fantastic array of appetizers, Texas Roadhouse, unlike Outback or LongHorn Steakhouse, offers a vegetarian entrée option. The Country Vegetable Plate consists of four sides of your choosing, including a baked potato, baked sweet potato, house salad, seasoned corn, fresh vegetables, mashed potatoes, sautéed onions, mac and cheese, sautéed mushrooms (with extra crispy edges), steamed broccoli, applesauce, and steak fries. There's a lot you can do with that array, whether it's building a mashed potato plate, dressing up some mac and cheese, or crafting a dressed-up baked potato with sautéed onions and mushrooms with a salad on the side.
The appetizer menu is bulkier
The lineup of Texas Roadhouse appetizers, which our taster tried and ranked, is pretty impressive, especially when compared to Outback's seven-item selection (aside from the combo option) and LongHorn Steakhouse's eight. At Texas Roadhouse, there's the Cactus Blossom, fried pickles, Rattlesnake Bites, Tater Skins, grilled shrimp, Buffalo wings, Twisted Mozzarella, cheese fries, ribs, chili, and a combo platter. That's 10 starters plus a combination offering. This means there is everything from vegetarian and pescatarian favorites to literal slabs of meat. It's also the only one that serves fried pickles, a must-order for anyone craving something salty, delicate, sour, and crunchy. They're fantastic when dipped into cooling ranch dressing, and are hard to stop eating.
And while each of these chains has a shrimp starter of some kind, Texas Roadhouse has the best option for die-hard seafood fans — Outback's Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp and LongHorn's breaded Wilds West Shrimp are both delicious, but very breading-forward. Texas Roadhouse's grilled rendition lets the seafood shine and comes with bread to sop up all of the savory juices.
The cocktails are a highlight
Texas Roadhouse's cocktail menu is truly wondrous in size and quality. The beverages are anything but an afterthought, adding a special layer of celebratory vibes to the dining experience. So yes, come for the food, but stay for the drinks.
We're big fans of the Cactus Water, which dances between sour, spicy, and tropical thanks to the Espolón Reposado Tequila, club soda, lime, and Tajín. Meanwhile, the margaritas, vodka-based fruity drinks, whisky and soda combinations, and colorful rum drinks are all so tasty and imaginative. For something juicy, order the Porch Rocker, which combines club soda with Deep Eddy Lemon and Monin blackberry syrup with a lemon twist. For something that makes you feel like you've been whisked away to a remote island (but somehow have access to a fabulous bar), try The Legend Margarita, which blends Patrón Silver, Patrón Reposado, and Patrón Añejo with Grand Marnier and sour mix. It's served in a massive glass adorned with citrus and black lava salt.
There are only a handful of options at Outback (most of which taste pretty syrupy), and while the margaritas are okay at LongHorn, the other drinks are few and pretty uncreative.
The steak menu is more built out
For meat eaters, one of the most important differences between Texas Roadhouse, LongHorn, and Outback is the steak. It's pretty impossible to confuse Texas Roadhouse's steak with other chains, as it reads as higher-quality than what you'd normally get from a casual-dining restaurant. Many reviewers find that the cuts, such as the popular ribeyes, have more unctuous flavor and much juicier meat. And it makes sense when you understand how much care the restaurant takes with its steaks.
At Texas Roadhouse, steaks are hand-cut, which allegedly locks in their natural moisture. This adds to the freshness factor. Texas Roadhouse, which also ages its steaks, also has a leg up on the competition because it has an in-house butcher who cuts all the meat. These butchers also compete in Texas Roadhouse's annual meat-cutting competition, which not only offers a cash prize, but encourages excellence among the people who make the top-quality steaks possible. Outback and LongHorn just can't compete with that.
There are also more steak options at Texas Roadhouse than Outback or LongHorn. Texas Roadhouse offers everything from ribeye to prime rib and New York strip to Road Kill (chop steak topped with cheese, sautéed onions, and mushrooms). The steak also tends to come in bigger portions — for example, the boneless ribeye at Texas Roadhouse can go up to 16 ounces, while at Outback, it's 13 ounces, and at LongHorn, it's 12. Meanwhile, you can order a 16-ounce sirloin at Texas Roadhouse, but the sirloins at Outback and LongHorn only go up to 9 ounces and 8 ounces, respectively.
There's pie for dessert
We think the desserts at all of these spots are pretty great, and if you're in the mood for cheesecake, you can't go wrong with any of the chains. But Texas Roadhouse has a dessert that Outback and LongHorn Steakhouse don't have: pie. And, best of all, it's apple pie.
The Granny's Apple Classic at Texas Roadhouse has the most buttery and flaky crust, and the filling is the perfect combination of gooey, bright, and fruity. And it's all topped off with big snowballs of vanilla ice cream and drenched with amber-colored honey-cinnamon caramel sauce. It's well-spiced, heartwarming, and goes so well with the meals served at the restaurant. Plus, as a dessert, it's pretty hard to beat if you're a texture person, thanks to the crispy and crunchy crust, soft apples, silky ice cream, and sauce. In fact, we think that this steakhouse chain dessert is worth ordering every time.
The atmosphere is more playful
Texas Roadhouse's atmosphere is much more jovial than Outback's and LongHorn Steakhouse's. The latter two have more of a typical casual-dining restaurant vibe where there's a bit of a buzz from the fellow diners chatting, but not much else going on. At Texas Roadhouse, however, it's an entirely different story.
While Texas Roadhouse got rid of its iconic peanuts on the floor, there are still plenty of other playful touches to enjoy. For one thing, the silly birthday tradition here is so fun. Employees will bring out a leather saddle-strapped wooden stand and the birthday person can climb onto it. All diners in the restaurant are then invited to give a "yeehaw" to the customer being celebrated, who can then swirl a napkin in the air like a lasso as servers sing, clap, and dance. It's a big show, and it often concludes with some free treats. Paired with the line dancing done by the employees, blasting country music, and cowboy decor, it's impossible not to have a good time.
The salmon tastes fresher
The seafood at Texas Roadhouse isn't a side note; it's a really well-executed element of the menu. While the fried catfish is extremely good and the shrimp is a must-order, the salmon is the standout. It's also one of the best Texas Roadhouse entrées.
The fish is from Norway and is elevated with a lemon pepper sauce that brings out its brightness and delicate flavor. It's grilled to crispy perfection but is never dried out, and when drenched in the juice of the lemon wedge served on the side, the flavors are just unmatched. It's not only one of the top Texas Roadhouse meals but it's also one of the best at any casual-dining chain.
At Outback and LongHorn, the salmon is just okay. We've experienced dry salmon at the former on multiple occasions and bland salmon at the latter.
49 states have locations
At the time of writing, Texas Roadhouse operates in 49 states in the United States, meaning it serves up its food in more states than the other chains. Meanwhile, Outback Steakhouse operates in 44 states. Most of the six states without their own locations are in New England, but there are a few stragglers in the western half of the country; North Dakota, Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Rhode Island are Outback Steakhouse-less.
And there are also several states without a LongHorn Steakhouse, including Hawaii, Alaska, Washington, Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, and Minnesota. These outliers mainly spread across the American West, making LongHorn largely inaccessible to those in this half of the nation. This could not be further from the Texas Roadhouse reality, which, not only in theme and name but in placement, celebrates the American West.
The Cactus Blossom trumps the Bloomin' Onion and the Texas Tonion
Who doesn't love a fried onion? Luckily, Texas Roadhouse, Outback Steakhouse, and LongHorn Steakhouse all have a version of an onion petal starter. The weakest is definitely LongHorn Steakhouse's Texas Tonion, which is essentially just a weaker version of onion rings. Unlike the other two restaurants' full-onion format, this involves lone onion pieces that have been fried in a chewy, bland batter. Paired with a dipping sauce, it's okay, but nothing really to write home about.
And many might assume that Outback's Bloomin' Onion is the best out of the three. After all, while the iconic dish's origins aren't exclusively tied to Outback Steakhouse, the chain is largely credited with popularizing the beloved appetizer. While the seasoning makes it pretty tasty, the breading is heavy because it's double-dipped in the flour mixture before frying. The carved-up onion underneath tends to get lost.
On the other hand, Texas Roadhouse's Cactus Blossom nails this appetizer. Like Outback, it slices up a whole onion without separating the pieces. But its batter is airy and crispy, allowing the sweetness of the onions to come through in full force. It's effortlessly flavorful, and salty without overdoing it, especially dunked in cold ranch, which we recommend ordering as a sauce for a cooling contrast. The Cactus Blossom is easily Texas Roadhouse's best appetizer, bar none.