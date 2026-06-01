Not Just Steak And Rolls: One Of The Best Texas Roadhouse Meals Is This Fish
Yes, Texas Roadhouse is known as a steakhouse — but sleeping on its seafood dishes would be a mistake. There's more to the Roadhouse than just its hand-cut steaks, delicious as they may be. When you're in the mood for something lighter, or you're visiting the place with a friend who's not a fan of meat, one of the best things to order at Texas Roadhouse that isn't steak (according to customers) is actually the grilled salmon.
The dish is made with a Norwegian salmon fillet, seasoned only with salt and pepper. Once it's finished grilling, lemon juice is squeezed over the fish, and lemon pepper sauce is drizzled on top. Despite the simplicity, the flavors are immaculate. One customer wrote on Facebook, "That salmon was cooked to perfection — tender, buttery, and full of flavor!" It's a popular dish even among the employees, as one server admitted on Reddit. "I'm picky about my salmon. I typically don't order it at restaurants because I'm always dissapointed, but ours is GOOD," they raved.
When ordering the grilled salmon, you get to pick between a 5-ounce and 8-ounce fillet, depending on how strong your hunger pangs are. Two sides are included in the meal, as well as the tartar sauce that comes with the fish for those who do want a less delicate flavor. The final cost comes out between $21 and $25, depending on your location and the size of the fillet.
Despite being a steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse does seafood justice
The salmon at the Roadhouse is tasty enough on its own, but you should definitely take advantage of the two complimentary side dishes, which round up the whole meal and make it more satiating. The basic side dish Texas Roadhouse customers swear by is the house salad, which you can pair with a loaded baked potato or seasoned rice. There is also the option of ordering the grilled salmon in a salad as the main dish, choosing between a fresh veggie or Caesar salad. Want to lean into more indulgent flavors instead? Seasoned corn plus mac and cheese is a nice side combo, too.
Even beyond salmon, Texas Roadhouse does its "dockside favorites" part of the menu justice. Craving fish and chips with an American twist? Get the fried catfish and order steak fries as one of the sides. This fish is farm-raised in the U.S. and breaded in cornmeal, giving it a nice crisp once fried. Another unexpected seafood dish that's definitely worth ordering is the grilled shrimp, which, just like the salmon, comes with the flavorful lemon pepper sauce. The shrimp skewer is served over rice and also has two complimentary sides, ensuring you won't be going home hungry.