Not Just Steak And Rolls: One Of The Best Texas Roadhouse Meals Is This Fish

Yes, Texas Roadhouse is known as a steakhouse — but sleeping on its seafood dishes would be a mistake. There's more to the Roadhouse than just its hand-cut steaks, delicious as they may be. When you're in the mood for something lighter, or you're visiting the place with a friend who's not a fan of meat, one of the best things to order at Texas Roadhouse that isn't steak (according to customers) is actually the grilled salmon.

The dish is made with a Norwegian salmon fillet, seasoned only with salt and pepper. Once it's finished grilling, lemon juice is squeezed over the fish, and lemon pepper sauce is drizzled on top. Despite the simplicity, the flavors are immaculate. One customer wrote on Facebook, "That salmon was cooked to perfection — tender, buttery, and full of flavor!" It's a popular dish even among the employees, as one server admitted on Reddit. "I'm picky about my salmon. I typically don't order it at restaurants because I'm always dissapointed, but ours is GOOD," they raved.

When ordering the grilled salmon, you get to pick between a 5-ounce and 8-ounce fillet, depending on how strong your hunger pangs are. Two sides are included in the meal, as well as the tartar sauce that comes with the fish for those who do want a less delicate flavor. The final cost comes out between $21 and $25, depending on your location and the size of the fillet.