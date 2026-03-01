The Basic Side Dish Texas Roadhouse Customers Swear By

When you head to Texas Roadhouse, you're likely committing to a hearty meal of fatty steaks and ribs, cheesy baked potatoes and chili, and deep-fried appetizers. However, the menu also offers lighter options, many of which are truly delicious and don't taste like a compromise. One leaner side dish that many TR customers swear by is the house salad.

With mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, boiled eggs, croutons, and your choice of dressing, this salad may seem basic, but it's a study in delicious simplicity. Texas Roadhouse diners rate the dish a 10 out of 10 for its consistent freshness. A fan on Facebook called it "crispy, cold, delicious every time!" A commenter on another post said of the dish, "I've even ordered an extra one to-go to take home. [It's] that good!" One Reddit user noted, "I think a Texas Roadhouse house salad with ranch would be part of my last meal".

Fans also point out that the house salad is always served on a chilled plate, which is very smart on TR's part. It's best to chill plates when serving salad because it keeps the veggies fresh for longer. And while a big steak paired with decadent sides can be a little overwhelming, the house salad offers the perfect refreshing balance — dare we say it can be better than a loaded baked potato? All of these qualities make the house salad one of the best hidden gems to order at Texas Roadhouse.