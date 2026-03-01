The Basic Side Dish Texas Roadhouse Customers Swear By
When you head to Texas Roadhouse, you're likely committing to a hearty meal of fatty steaks and ribs, cheesy baked potatoes and chili, and deep-fried appetizers. However, the menu also offers lighter options, many of which are truly delicious and don't taste like a compromise. One leaner side dish that many TR customers swear by is the house salad.
With mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, boiled eggs, croutons, and your choice of dressing, this salad may seem basic, but it's a study in delicious simplicity. Texas Roadhouse diners rate the dish a 10 out of 10 for its consistent freshness. A fan on Facebook called it "crispy, cold, delicious every time!" A commenter on another post said of the dish, "I've even ordered an extra one to-go to take home. [It's] that good!" One Reddit user noted, "I think a Texas Roadhouse house salad with ranch would be part of my last meal".
Fans also point out that the house salad is always served on a chilled plate, which is very smart on TR's part. It's best to chill plates when serving salad because it keeps the veggies fresh for longer. And while a big steak paired with decadent sides can be a little overwhelming, the house salad offers the perfect refreshing balance — dare we say it can be better than a loaded baked potato? All of these qualities make the house salad one of the best hidden gems to order at Texas Roadhouse.
Which dressing should you order with Texas Roadhouse's house salad?
Besides the fresh, crunchy greens, the Texas Roadhouse house salad ingredients that get the most praise are the eggs, croutons, and dressing. The latter two are salad ingredients Texas Roadhouse makes from scratch, so it's no wonder that customers find them irresistible. While you can't go wrong with any of the nine dressings the restaurant offers, lovers of the house salad have singled out their top picks to try.
Ranch dressing is by far the most popular partner for the house salad. One Facebook commenter called the dish "The absolute BEST house salad with the BEST ranch!" and fans across the web agree that TR's version of the classic dressing is their favorite. A house salad with ranch would be delicious paired with the chain's herb-crusted chicken, whose flavor profile complements the tangy, herbal dressing.
Want to keep your salad on the light side? Texas Roadhouse's Italian dressing and honey French dressing are other popular picks, and both of these zesty options would cut through the fattiness of your ribeye steak or rack of ribs. For a stronger, savory taste, diners also recommend the bleu cheese dressing. Serious bleu lovers can request crumbles of the funky cheese on top of their salad for a small upcharge, and bacon bits are also available as an extra topping. Consider ordering an entree-size house salad with these two add-ins for a rich yet refreshing main dish that's a lot like a classic wedge salad (but easier to eat).