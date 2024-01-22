The Wedge Salad Comeback Is Long Overdue

The reason for the decline of the wedge salad is anyone's guess, but I would argue it was a convergence of events. In the 1960s, when the wedge salad in all its blue-cheese-and-bacony goodness was at the height of its popularity, a cultural shift was percolating. Perhaps driven by a pursuit of the waif-like silhouettes of the era's top models — think Twiggy and Penelope Tree — Americans began reevaluating their food choices. At around the same time, weight loss evangelical Jean Nidetch founded Weight Watchers. And then the U.S. government declared a war on dietary fats urging consumers to restrict their intake of fat-forward foods, such as blue cheese and bacon, the wedge salad's crowning jewels. Right or wrong, dietary fat got a bad rap. Complex carbohydrates, such as unadulterated veggies and whole grains, became the new "it" food.

By the 1980s, the concept of nouvelle cuisine began making inroads on the American ﬁne-dining landscape. Intrigued by the concept of food as art, chefs embraced plating as a means of culinary expression. Deliciously rich sauces and dressings got the boot in favor of lighter, brighter vinaigrettes drizzled over elegantly arranged plates of baby lettuces and edible ﬂowers. Too big and too bold, the classically simple wedge languished like a mighty Sumo wrestler competing against a lithe ballerina for a starring role in "Swan Lake."

Furthermore, as Americans' obsession with healthy eating has expanded, the idea of what a salad should be has evolved with it. The once-mighty wedge salad never stood a chance, replaced first by sneeze plate-domed salad bars and seven-layer monstrosities, then sidelined by delicately plated arrangements of microgreens and pansies, and thoroughly dismissed in favor of the superfood-loaded mega bowls you'll find at the likes of Sweetgreen and Just Salad.