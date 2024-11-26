The Silly Birthday Tradition (And Free Food) You Can Expect At Texas Roadhouse

No matter where you land on the scale of "Birthdays don't matter" to "Birthday diva," one of life's simple pleasures is getting free stuff for the yearly occasion. A lot of restaurants, especially fast-casual, family-friendly chains, will sing a song and dole out some freebies for your special day. If you live near a Texas Roadhouse and happen to mention it's your birthday, you're in for a lot more than just some free food — you're in for a whole show where you're the unwitting star. The chain is not shy when it comes to making a jubilant scene (employees even have to follow some odd dancing rules).

Regardless of what age you're turning — though this tradition seems more popular with kids — Texas Roadhouse is equipped with something called a "birthday saddle" to help you celebrate in style. Not to dim the magic of the whole experience, but it's just a leather saddle on a wooden sawhorse (not a real one, shucks). As you sit on it, a waiter demands that anyone within earshot give you a loud and proud "YEEHAW" while you swing a napkin over your head like a lasso. This birthday ruckus is typically accompanied by a free birthday ice cream scoop or slice of chocolate cake, and some Texas Roadhouse restaurants even let you pick whatever you want from the dessert menu.