The Odd Dancing Rule Some Texas Roadhouse Employees Are Required To Follow

Waiting tables is not a glamorous job, but it can certainly teach you a lot about humanity. One of our favorite quotes about working in the restaurant industry goes, "The work is thankless and fun and messy, and the world would be a kinder place if more people tried it." As a server, I've had incredible days with memorable interactions, and nightmare days that I wish I could forget– but the excitement lay in not knowing which one you get. That said, I never had to take line-dancing classes, and for that, I'm eternally grateful.

Unfortunately, or, maybe fortunately (depending on what your opinion of work-mandated dancing is), if you're employed at Texas Roadhouse, a notoriously noisy and boisterous restaurant chain, there's a chance you might have to boogie down during your shifts. According to one Reddit user, they were not only required to line dance every hour of their shift, but they also had to take line dancing classes — a terrifying job requirement for those who have two-left feet and no sense of rhythm.