The Texas Roadhouse Kids Menu Hack For A Smaller, And Cheaper, Dinner Salad
A Texas Roadhouse salad topped with salmon, steak filet, or chicken is a thing of beauty. However, the portion size of these salads (priced between $15.49 and $19.99, based on one Florida location) can be overwhelming if you're used to eating smaller meals. While you could pack up your leftovers in a doggy bag, you'll likely be faced with an unappetizing box of wilted greens that have absorbed the dressing and become soggy when you get home. Luckily, there's an awesome hack to ordering a smaller salad at a cheaper price that you can finish in one sitting via the Texas Roadhouse kid's menu. All you need to do is order a regular $4.99 side salad and choose a protein-based meal from the kids' menu (priced between $7.49 and $11.99 depending on location) to top it with.
There are two side salads served at Texas Roadhouse. The first is a house salad — a combination of fresh greens, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, eggs, and croutons — and the second is a Caesar salad, featuring romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons, and a zesty dressing. However, you can switch up the dressing and opt for freshly made ranch, Italian, honey mustard, blue cheese, or Thousand Island. Then simply select a protein from the kids' menu, which includes chicken critters, grilled chicken, steak bites, or a heftier 6-ounce ranger steak, and ask your server to scatter it over your salad. The result? A cheaper meal with a serving of satisfying protein that doesn't bust your gut.
You'll also get a drink and additional side
Bear in mind that when you order a kids' meal, it also includes a drink and a choice of sides, such as steak fries, buttered corn, or green beans. This would bring the total of your entire meal to between $12.48 to $16.98, which is cheaper than an adult-sized steakhouse filet salad priced at $19.99. You could even ask for your salad to be topped with green beans or any of the other vegetables served with a kids' plate to add extra fiber and vibrant color to your dish. Of course, one of the other benefits of ordering a smaller salad is that you might have a little room left to order dessert. Choose from Granny's Apple Classic, Caramel Apple Crisp, Big Ol' Brownie, or strawberry cheesecake to finish off your meal.
Once you've opened the door to customizing your meal why not try hacking some of the other popular Texas Roadhouse menu items? For example, you could smother the chain's famous Cactus Blossom appetizer with pulled pork, sauteed onions, mushrooms, and barbecue sauce to create a personalized heftier dish that's as filling as a main meal. As always, double-check with your server that you won't be charged extra for customizing your meal before ordering.