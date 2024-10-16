The Texas Roadhouse Kids Menu Hack For A Smaller, And Cheaper, Dinner Salad

A Texas Roadhouse salad topped with salmon, steak filet, or chicken is a thing of beauty. However, the portion size of these salads (priced between $15.49 and $19.99, based on one Florida location) can be overwhelming if you're used to eating smaller meals. While you could pack up your leftovers in a doggy bag, you'll likely be faced with an unappetizing box of wilted greens that have absorbed the dressing and become soggy when you get home. Luckily, there's an awesome hack to ordering a smaller salad at a cheaper price that you can finish in one sitting via the Texas Roadhouse kid's menu. All you need to do is order a regular $4.99 side salad and choose a protein-based meal from the kids' menu (priced between $7.49 and $11.99 depending on location) to top it with.

There are two side salads served at Texas Roadhouse. The first is a house salad — a combination of fresh greens, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, eggs, and croutons — and the second is a Caesar salad, featuring romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons, and a zesty dressing. However, you can switch up the dressing and opt for freshly made ranch, Italian, honey mustard, blue cheese, or Thousand Island. Then simply select a protein from the kids' menu, which includes chicken critters, grilled chicken, steak bites, or a heftier 6-ounce ranger steak, and ask your server to scatter it over your salad. The result? A cheaper meal with a serving of satisfying protein that doesn't bust your gut.