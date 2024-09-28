Try This Hack To Make Texas Roadhouse's Worst Menu Item Better
There's no denying that Texas Roadhouse has plenty of hit menu items that set the stage for a hearty down-home dinner, from its uniquely seasoned steak to its fan-favorite loaded baked potato. But that doesn't mean that there aren't some misses, including the notorious Cactus Blossom. In Tasting Table's own ranking of popular Texas Roadhouse items, we dubbed the fried appetizer the chain's worst dish due to its overly greasy mouthfeel and mostly bland taste. Sorry, not sorry, but we think Outback Steakhouse just does the whole onion flower thing better. Unfortunately, you can't sneak an Outback Bloomin' Onion onto your table the next time you're out to eat at Texas Roadhouse, so if you can't help but crave that crisp, onion-y creation with your meal, there is a way to make its Cactus Blossom better: Simply cover it in extra toppings.
One of our go-to Texas Roadhouse menu hacks involves amping up the appetizer with the meaty addition of pulled pork. It's a tip we got from Texas Roadhouse employee Hanna, a.k.a. @pimpvanillaslim, who shared the Pulled Blossom "secret menu item" in a video on the platform in 2023. In her post, which has since acquired nearly 800,000 views, Hanna shows off a Cactus Blossom covered in pulled pork and barbecue sauce and advises viewers to order the app "smothered" in the toppings. Given its mostly flavorless footprint on its own, the fried onion certainly benefits from the addition of the tender meat and zesty sauce.
You can smother the Cactus Blossom in other toppings, too
Pulled pork isn't the only extra topping you can spring for to make Texas Roadhouse's Cactus Blossom more palatable. In fact, you can add a "smother" of pretty much any extra or side on the restaurant's menu to the dish, meaning the possibilities are practically endless. Want to go all in on the onion flavor? Request the appetizer with a smother of sauteed onions, which will serve as the perfect sweet and savory contrast to the crispy fried version of the vegetable. For a touch of earthy umami flavor, you can also add sauteed mushrooms to the mix. If you love Texas Roadhouse's famous rattlesnake bites, i.e. the chain's version of a jalapeño popper, go ahead and request your Cactus Blossom with a smattering of cheese and jalapeños to get the same melty, spicy kick.
But if you really want to take the app from "meh" to meal-worthy, we suggest opting for even heartier toppings. If pulled pork isn't your thing, go for a smother of shrimp or even the eatery's Texas red chili. Whether or not the kitchen will serve the chili over the dish may depend on the location, but that doesn't have to stop you from creating a chili cheese Cactus Blossom yourself. Whichever way you choose to elevate the app, though, adding toppings guarantees a more flavorful bite than you'll get on its own. You're welcome.