Try This Hack To Make Texas Roadhouse's Worst Menu Item Better

There's no denying that Texas Roadhouse has plenty of hit menu items that set the stage for a hearty down-home dinner, from its uniquely seasoned steak to its fan-favorite loaded baked potato. But that doesn't mean that there aren't some misses, including the notorious Cactus Blossom. In Tasting Table's own ranking of popular Texas Roadhouse items, we dubbed the fried appetizer the chain's worst dish due to its overly greasy mouthfeel and mostly bland taste. Sorry, not sorry, but we think Outback Steakhouse just does the whole onion flower thing better. Unfortunately, you can't sneak an Outback Bloomin' Onion onto your table the next time you're out to eat at Texas Roadhouse, so if you can't help but crave that crisp, onion-y creation with your meal, there is a way to make its Cactus Blossom better: Simply cover it in extra toppings.

One of our go-to Texas Roadhouse menu hacks involves amping up the appetizer with the meaty addition of pulled pork. It's a tip we got from Texas Roadhouse employee Hanna, a.k.a. @pimpvanillaslim, who shared the Pulled Blossom "secret menu item" in a video on the platform in 2023. In her post, which has since acquired nearly 800,000 views, Hanna shows off a Cactus Blossom covered in pulled pork and barbecue sauce and advises viewers to order the app "smothered" in the toppings. Given its mostly flavorless footprint on its own, the fried onion certainly benefits from the addition of the tender meat and zesty sauce.