What makes mashed potatoes the ultimate side dish? Is it the fluffy, dense, buttery soft texture? What about the salty, mellow flavor? Perhaps it's the fact that taters can vary so greatly in both appearance and mouthfeel. Or maybe it's all those other surprise ingredients like herbs and garlic. How about all of the above?

Mashed potatoes are often a perfect side dish for hearty, savory meals because they introduce balance and contrast. Even when loaded with flavor, mashed potatoes are by design understated, making space for the entree to shine. If a trickle of sauce from your steak, grilled mushrooms, or stew seeps into those potatoes, they are just further improved. And luckily, a good mashed potato isn't tough to make. In fact, many chain restaurants are serving up some incredible mashed potatoes that are certainly worth a try.

In some cases, chain restaurants serve mashed potatoes that are decked out with endless ingredients, while others are blessed with simplicity and methodology. We've compiled the top 10 restaurant chains serving the best mashed potatoes, based on preference, popularity, and consistency. The spuds couldn't taste more different, and yet each one is pleasing in its own way. Read the descriptions, narrow them down based on your personal preferences, and treat yourself to a nice spuddy meal this weekend. You deserve it.