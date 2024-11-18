The Best Fast Food Mashed Potatoes Are Only Available In Half Of The Country

Fast food mashed potatoes usually come from fried chicken spots like Popeyes and Kentucky Fried Chicken — but with all of the chains out there, it's hard to tell which one slings the tastiest, creamiest spuds. Here at Tasting Table, we take even cheap-and-casual fast food rather seriously, so we had our taste tester set out to find the best fast food mashed potatoes. In our ranking, however, the chain that took the top spot is not available in more than half of the country: Boston Market.

Advertisement

If you haven't tried Boston Market's mashed potatoes or its other dishes like rotisserie chicken, it might be because it now has less than 30 locations. These restaurants are primarily concentrated in Northeast states like New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, with some outliers down in Texas. So what's the big deal with the chain's mashed potatoes? Well, it all comes down to the homemade taste, according to our reviewer. The side dish might be more pricey than other chains in our list like Popeyes, but the made-from-scratch taste, balanced seasoning, and airy texture are worth it.