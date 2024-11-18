The Best Fast Food Mashed Potatoes Are Only Available In Half Of The Country
Fast food mashed potatoes usually come from fried chicken spots like Popeyes and Kentucky Fried Chicken — but with all of the chains out there, it's hard to tell which one slings the tastiest, creamiest spuds. Here at Tasting Table, we take even cheap-and-casual fast food rather seriously, so we had our taste tester set out to find the best fast food mashed potatoes. In our ranking, however, the chain that took the top spot is not available in more than half of the country: Boston Market.
If you haven't tried Boston Market's mashed potatoes or its other dishes like rotisserie chicken, it might be because it now has less than 30 locations. These restaurants are primarily concentrated in Northeast states like New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, with some outliers down in Texas. So what's the big deal with the chain's mashed potatoes? Well, it all comes down to the homemade taste, according to our reviewer. The side dish might be more pricey than other chains in our list like Popeyes, but the made-from-scratch taste, balanced seasoning, and airy texture are worth it.
More details and reviews for Boston Market's mashed potatoes
The homemade quality of the dish makes sense when you find out that the fast-food chain says the side is "just like mom used to make" on its menu. The ingredients include real potatoes (thankfully), butter, milk, and black pepper. Certainly no frills, but mashed potatoes are one of those dishes that are most delicious with less tampering. The mashed potatoes are available in both regular and large sizes, costing $4.49 and $6.99 respectively at one of its New Jersey locations. It can also be ordered as part of combo meals.
Taste tests are subjective, but our reviewer isn't the only one who thinks Boston Market's mashed potatoes are supreme. Another Business Insider also gave the chain the top spot in a fast-food mashed potatoes ranking, mostly because of the use of real potatoes. For those who don't have Boston Market near you (like many of us), then try the brand's frozen mashed potatoes available at retailers like Kroger. Prefer fried potatoes? We've also got you covered with our ranking of fast food fries.