How Many Restaurants Does Wolfgang Puck Actually Have?
You might be familiar with famed chef Wolfgang Puck from his many television appearances on shows like "Iron Chef America" and "MasterChef," but he's also a restauranteur with many eateries around the world. In fact, Puck began his culinary career by the time he was 14 years old and went on to work at famed dining institutions like L'Oustau de Baumanière in Provence, France. He eventually arrived in Los Angeles, California, where he established his first restaurant, Spago, in 1982 in West Hollywood.
All of that experience culminated in Wolfgang Puck becoming the owner of three different hospitality brands: Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group, Wolfgang Puck Catering, and Wolfgang Puck Worldwide. These days, those brands encompass restaurants like Chinois, Ospero, Cut, and Spago. Some of Puck's restaurants are solo locations, while the likes of Cut and Spago can be found at several locations around the world. So, how many different restaurants does the Austrian-born chef own? A total of 20 across cities from New York to Singapore. Outside of his core restaurants, Puck is also involved in affiliated ventures like Wolfgang Puck Kitchen & Bar at Shanghai Disney Resort as well as his cookware and kitchen lines.
A look at Wolfgang Puck's restaurants
Let's break down where you can find those 20 restaurants and what sorts of food you can expect to find at them. First up is Chinois, which opened in 1983. This is an Asian-fusion restaurant in Santa Monica with menu items like lobster spring rolls and roasted sea bass. At the Pendry Hotel over in West Hollywood, you'll find Merois, a rooftop restaurant with items like prime beef skewers. Right nearby is Ospero, a European-style cafe with pizzas and entrees. Puck also has another hotel restaurant called re/Asian Cuisine at the Four Seasons Hotel in Bahrain Bay.
There's also Cut, Spago, and Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill, all of which have multiple locations. Cut is a steakhouse with items like beetroot tartare and filet mignon. Cut locations can be found in Beverly Hills, London, and New York. Spago, Puck's first and perhaps most well-known establishment, has seven locations, including restaurants in Budapest, Maui, and Saudi Arabia. To round out the list, there's Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill, which is located in the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas and at Disney Springs in Orlando. There, you can enjoy more casual fare like crab cakes and burgers.