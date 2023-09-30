How Many Restaurants Does Wolfgang Puck Actually Have?

You might be familiar with famed chef Wolfgang Puck from his many television appearances on shows like "Iron Chef America" and "MasterChef," but he's also a restauranteur with many eateries around the world. In fact, Puck began his culinary career by the time he was 14 years old and went on to work at famed dining institutions like L'Oustau de Baumanière in Provence, France. He eventually arrived in Los Angeles, California, where he established his first restaurant, Spago, in 1982 in West Hollywood.

All of that experience culminated in Wolfgang Puck becoming the owner of three different hospitality brands: Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group, Wolfgang Puck Catering, and Wolfgang Puck Worldwide. These days, those brands encompass restaurants like Chinois, Ospero, Cut, and Spago. Some of Puck's restaurants are solo locations, while the likes of Cut and Spago can be found at several locations around the world. So, how many different restaurants does the Austrian-born chef own? A total of 20 across cities from New York to Singapore. Outside of his core restaurants, Puck is also involved in affiliated ventures like Wolfgang Puck Kitchen & Bar at Shanghai Disney Resort as well as his cookware and kitchen lines.