The Classic Southern Side Dish Cracker Barrel Makes From Scratch

There's something undeniably warm about walking into a Cracker Barrel. The scent of sizzling country-fried steak, stacks of golden pancakes, and biscuits fresh from the oven fills the air before you've even opened the menu. But one of the chain's made-from-scratch dishes keeps customers coming back for more than just nostalgia: the mashed potatoes with gravy. Brown gravy or sawmill gravy, your choice. Both are creamy, perfectly smooth, and deeply flavorful, with that rustic, homemade charm you just don't get from frozen alternatives.

This year hasn't held much charm for Cracker Barrel, between the chain's disastrous logo change and a report by the New York Post alleging that corporate leadership recently instructed kitchen staff to serve day-old food. Such accusations are clearly refuted for at least some menu offers. "We hand-roll our biscuits and make our mashed potatoes and gravy from scratch all day long in each of our restaurants," the chain insists on the Cracker Barrel website. Indeed, when you pair these mashed potatoes with slices of turkey, dressing, and green beans, suddenly a simple meal feels like a little celebration of Southern cooking. A culinary reminder of cozy kitchens, family dinners, and familiarity in every bite.

A hearty side serving of mashed potatoes with either kind of gravy clocks in at around 240 calories, hitting the sweet spot between treating yourself and enjoying some nourishment. From the first spoonful to the last, the mashed potatoes and gravy are a perfect example of why some homestyle dishes deserve a place even on chain restaurant menus. They're timeless, impossible to forget, and, best of all, made from scratch.