An Old-School Fast Food Chain Is Making A Comeback After Nearly Disappearing

It may seem like we live in a unique era of endless branding, social media hype, and corporate consolidation, but looking back at old-school fast food chains can remind us that in America at least this cycle has been going on for a long time. As much as we celebrate classic brands like McDonald's or KFC that have defined fast food for generations, it can be easy to forget that there were plenty of other spots that seemed destined for immortality, only to crash and become failed restaurant chains. The American landscape used to be covered in Benningan's, Arthur Treachers, and Chi-Chi's restaurants, which at one time or another all probably seemed like the next big thing. (Even some very large chains we grew up with have experienced bankruptcies.) But every once in a while a spot that has declined gets a second chance to thrive, and that is exactly what's happening to Roy Rogers.

Roy Rogers never completely went away, but in recent decades it had transformed into a shadow of its former self. The fast food spot known for its eclectic menu of roast beef, burgers, and fried chicken once had 640 locations throughout the country, but by the 2010s this number had fallen to only a few dozen. Located mostly in the Mid-Atlantic, many younger Americans have probably never seen a Roy Rogers location in the wild, despite its previous ubiquity alongside highways in the '80s and '90s. In fact, they almost certainly don't even know who Roy Rogers was.