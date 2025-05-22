13 Iconic LA Restaurants That Have Appeared On The Big (And Small) Screen
Los Angeles is home to one of the most dynamic and influential restaurant scenes in the world. Not only is it a big city that has attracted people from all over the world, but its residents also have high standards when it comes to food. Pair that attitude with the fact that Los Angeles also hosts the world's biggest and most glamorous film powerhouse, and it shouldn't be surprising to find that movies and films have made ample use of the city's iconic eateries to spruce up their productions.
More specifically, Hollywood's presence has shaped the dining culture, not just in terms of celebrity clientele, but also in how restaurants operate as stages for inspiration. Dining out in LA is not always just about the food — it's about diving into the real or imagined worlds of storytelling on the big (and small) screen. Now, because Los Angeles has so many restaurants, and Hollywood has made so many films over the years, we can hardly list all the restaurants that have been used as filming locations. As such, the below list focuses on the most iconic dining spots in the city, many of which have gained that status due to the quality of their food, because they are longtime favorites among celebrities, or, indeed, because they've appeared in movie scenes that were themselves iconic.
Musso & Frank Grill
Musso & Frank Grill may be one of the most iconic of all the historic restaurants in Los Angeles. Not only does it serve good food after all these years (since it first opened in 1919), but it has been a popular draw for some of Hollywood's most esteemed actors. For instance, Liz Taylor loved this restaurant, and it was also one of Marilyn Monroe's favorite restaurants. On top of that, it has appeared in some of the most iconic movies and TV shows we know.
For instance, at least three scenes in the popular TV show "Mad Men" were filmed at Musso & Frank, including a pivotal lunch scene. The place was used as a stand-in for several fictional eateries on the show. The restaurant made another great appearance in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," whose director, Quentin Tarantino, was dead set on using it to create a 1969 Hollywood vibe. The movies "Ocean's Eleven" and "Swingers" also include scenes shot in Musso & Frank, and there are likely to be many more in the years to come.
323-467-7788
6667 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028
Pat & Lorraine's Coffee Shop
A restaurant doesn't have to be glitzy or glamorous to be considered iconic. In fact, the quality that all these restaurants seem to share the most is character. This is clear in the opening scene of "Reservoir Dogs," a movie that bursts with character and grit. The scene was filmed at Pat & Lorraine's Coffee Shop, a casual diner that serves breakfast and brunch, and the very table that was used by Steve Buscemi, Harvey Keitel, and company is reportedly still there.
This cafe is so common looking that one might wonder why it would be used as a filming location at all. But perhaps that's precisely the point the film needed — an element of familiar Americana, the good old-fashioned diner, perhaps as a counterpoint to the mayhem that permeates the rest of the film. Ironically, unlike the spirit of the film and all its butchery, one of the most popular dishes at Pat & Lorraine's is the vegetarian omelet.
patandlorrainescoffeeshoplosangeles.mybistro
(323) 257-7926
4720 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Formosa Cafe
Celebrities in LA have been frequenting this spot since it opened in 1939, both off and on the screen. Off screen, stars like Humphrey Bogart, Elvis Presley, and Frank Sinatra regularly patronized the restaurant, while according to legend, John Wayne felt so at home there that he made himself scrambled eggs in the kitchen the morning after a particularly rambunctious night out there. Indeed, this is a notorious old Hollywood hangout in more ways than one. On screen, most notably, Formosa was featured in the film "L.A. Confidential" in a climactic scene where Guy Pearce accuses Brenda Bakke's character of being a prostitute.
But Formosa isn't just iconic because of its popularity with celebrities. Its decor, in and of itself, makes this restaurant a veritable treasure. It sits inside a restored 1904 red trolley car that, according to the website, "is confirmed to be the oldest surviving red train car in existence." Inside the restaurant are a series of red booths overlooked by rows of autographed celebrity photos hanging on the wall amidst lanterns and other decor inspired by mid-century interpretations of Chinese aesthetics.
(323) 794-1106
7156 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Lighthouse Cafe
This iconic LA restaurant has been played host to jazz performances since 1949, including by Miles Davis and Chet Baker, so it should come as no surprise that it served as the backdrop to a few scenes in the movie "La La Land," which incidentally, is all about jazz (the main character, played by Ryan Gosling, is a dedicated jazz musician). Scenes at this restaurant were filmed over four days, but fans of the restaurant will remember the event for years to come.
Jazz and Hollywood are not the only things on the menu at this lively spot. If you're in the mood for some food with your music, you can find typical tavern fare like fish tacos and a classic cheeseburger. The drinks menu is also fairly standard, with a finite selection of beers and wines. But after all, the Lighthouse is not where you usually go to experiment. It's where you go to find interesting music, or just because you're obsessed with "La La Land."
(310) 376-9833
30 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach CA 90254
Smoke House Restaurant
This restaurant has acted as a set for so many films and TV shows that one might think it's an actual studio. Notable productions include "Desperate Housewives," "The Mindy Project," "The Office," "The Rookie," and "Argo," in which the restaurant is used as a backdrop to the conversation where Ben Affleck's character learns how to make the fake film that ultimately leads to the end of the Iran hostage crisis in 1979. The restaurant's ambiance certainly has the gravitas to support such an intense scene. In "La La Land," this is where Ryan Gosling's character plays holiday tunes, and the mood exudes more of a warm and cozy feel than the tension of political intrigue. It's amazing how different a place can look depending on the cinematography and tone of the story.
If you were to go there yourself, you'd likely have a whole different experience. The vibe would likely be less jazzy, and certainly a lot less conspiratorial. You'd also have the chance to sample the extensive menu of hearty steaks, classic salads, and seafood.
(818) 845-3731
4420 Lakeside Dr, Burbank, CA 91505
Miceli's Italian Restaurant
Italian restaurants are not only reserved for the mob boss or late-night card game gone awry; they are also the haunts for comedies and slasher scenes. Miceli's Italian Restaurant, which has served such luminaries as Julia Roberts and John F. Kennedy Jr., falls into the latter category, as it has played key roles in Seth Rogen's "Knocked Up" and one of the all-time best gritty crime dramas, "Dexter." In "Knocked Up," the 2007 comedy featuring Rogan and Katherine Heigl, the two go out on a date to Miceli's, which later sets the tone and pace of the movie's plot. In season 8 of "Dexter," the show's namesake takes Debra to Miceli's in the episode "What's Eating Dexter Morgan?" in the hopes of convincing her that she is good, despite her predilection for participating in Dexter's murders.
Its retro feel and Italian-esque garnishments of deep, dark red, green, and white offer a classic Italian feel. The neon sign out front inviting diners harks to a noir era, when Italy was as accessible as a large plate of ragù. Alas, it is not without its mob roots in showbiz: an episode of "Mob City" was also filmed here.
fooddiscoveryapp.com/los-angeles/micelis-italian-restaurant
(323) 466-3438
1646 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Cicada Restaurant
As far as iconic restaurants go, Cicada may take the cake, if only because it was the site of one of the most iconic scenes in Hollywood — the famous snail-launching scene in "Pretty Woman," where Julia Roberts' character learns just how slippery snails can be, probably because of the butter needed to properly serve escargot. Sadly, however, if you're in the mood for escargots, this is not the place to get them in real life, as they are not on the menu, at least not at the time of writing.
Conversely, the Art Deco style of the restaurant, which is so clearly displayed in an episode of "Mad Men," can absolutely be experienced even today. Although its name would suggest a clamoring nuisance, the ambiance is formal and classy, and the ideal location for a special night out, as it was for Roberts' and Jon Hamm's characters in their respective appearances.
(213) 488-9488
617 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Dresden Restaurant
Certain L.A. restaurants make natural environments for film sets. This is certainly the case with The Dresden, known for its dim lighting, retro decor, and moody ambiance. It has been used as a set for more than a couple of Hollywood movies, including "Anchorman" and "Swingers." Walking into this dynamic spot in Los Feliz is not much different in real life. The movie set ambiance is so real, you might find yourself looking around for the cameras. You might even spot a celebrity in the wild, although the dim lighting might play tricks on you.
Either way, you'll be able to sample the Italian-inspired menu or plethora of cocktails, which include classics like the Manhattan or the Negroni, or unique creations like the Glasshopper, made with gin, Chartreuse, menthe, cacao-mint bitters, and milk. Enjoy your drink while listening to live music or just people watching, as the decor is unlikely to be the only interesting thing about this place.
1760 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 665-4294
Bob's Big Boy
Given the iconic, if slightly disconcerting statue of an overgrown toddler (the Big Boy in question) associated with this restaurant, one would think that a lot of movies would have been filmed at this classic American diner. Yet there is only one prominent film that shot some scenes here, and that is the 1995 movie "Heat," starring Val Kilmer, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro. Before then, the place was mostly known as a restaurant once frequented by The Beatles.
But perhaps what makes this place truly iconic, other than the big boy himself, is the fact that it is the birthplace of the double-decker hamburger. As legend has it, a customer one night asked to be served something "different," without specifying, and Bob Wian himself, the original owner, cut a burger bun into three parts, allowing him to fit two burger patties in the same bun. Even so, this big burger is not what inspired the name of the restaurant or the gimmicky statue. Rather, it was a little boy, a six-year-old who frequented the restaurant at the time, and whom Bob called "Big Boy."
4211 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91505
(818) 843-9334
Urth Caffé
If you want to spot a celebrity out and about, you may be able to stage a run-in with one at Urth Caffé on Melrose Avenue, which is known to be a favorite hangout among many Hollywood actors and other famous folks, including Jake Gyllenhaal and Kylie Jenner. Just make sure that if you do see one, you're coy about it. This is a chill place where chill reactions are most appreciated. As it happens, celebrities also frequent this stop when on camera. That is the case, at least with the actors from "Entourage," a TV show that has filmed many scenes at this restaurant.
Other than being a celebrity hot spot, this place is known for serving excellent coffee. According to its website, it meticulously chooses its coffee beans, which are organic. The cafe also roasts its coffee beans itself. But if you're not much of a coffee drinker, Urth has not forgotten about you: it also serves a wide selection of fine teas that are worth trying.
(310) 659-0628
8565 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Barney's Beanery
While some celebrities, including Marylin Monroe, enjoyed dining at Barney's Beanery in between takes while working on a movie, others ate there (or pretended to) during actual filming. One such actor was Val Kilmer, for one, when he played Jim Morrison in "The Doors," a 1991 film about the eponymous rock band.
But this wasn't an accidental filming location, nor was it chosen just because it looked cool. In fact, The Doors themselves, in real life, used to hang out there, and Jim Morrison is even said to have urinated on the bar, for some unknown reason. Luckily, enough time has passed since this incident that we believe it's safe to go back and have a bowl of chili without fear of contamination. As for which chili to order, that is up to you, but you can't go wrong with the classic recipe, which has been served since 1920, and includes beef, tortilla chips, sour cream, and onions.
(310) 654-2287
8447 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069
Foo-Chow Restaurant
This spare Chinese restaurant in Chinatown has served as a filming location for "Rush Hour," a Jackie Chan movie where he is tasked with rescuing the daughter of a Chinese diplomat from her kidnappers. This restaurant in particular was used as the hideout of the main antagonist in the film, information that, in case you were to forget, is prominently displayed on the exterior wall of the restaurant.
Visiting the restaurant in the real world shouldn't turn out to be so dramatic. The menu is made up of typical Chinese fare, with egg rolls and wontons as appetizers, as well as mains such as sweet and sour pork and shrimp fried rice. The decor is modest, but its cinematic history and Chinatown location make it a notable stop, as it's in one of the largest Chinatowns in the U.S. after Chicago's, San Francisco's, and New York's.
foochowla.com/aliv4s90/restaurant
949 N Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 485-1294
Yamashiro
One would think that a movie like "Memoirs of a Geisha," about a traditional Japanese performer and entertainer in pre-World War WII Japan, would be filmed in Japan, and part of it was. However, much of the film was actually shot in California, particularly at Yamashiro, a restaurant with a prominent Japanese aesthetic, including koi ponds and bonsai trees. Unless you're schooled in the intricacies of Japanese architecture and decor, you might not be able to spot that this building is a replica and not a genuine structure that may have existed in pre-war Japan.
Another prominent film shot at Yamashiro was "Gone in 60 Seconds," though in this case, there was no pretense to make it seem like the actors were in Japan, as the plot of this movie unfolds mainly in California. Just as with the movie sets, the menu blends Asian and Western influences, offering items like white miso soup alongside chicken Caesar salad. And don't forget to step outside and take in the view: the building itself is a looker, but so is the panorama of the city from the Hollywood Heights.
(323) 466-5125
1999 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068