13 Iconic LA Restaurants That Have Appeared On The Big (And Small) Screen

Los Angeles is home to one of the most dynamic and influential restaurant scenes in the world. Not only is it a big city that has attracted people from all over the world, but its residents also have high standards when it comes to food. Pair that attitude with the fact that Los Angeles also hosts the world's biggest and most glamorous film powerhouse, and it shouldn't be surprising to find that movies and films have made ample use of the city's iconic eateries to spruce up their productions.

More specifically, Hollywood's presence has shaped the dining culture, not just in terms of celebrity clientele, but also in how restaurants operate as stages for inspiration. Dining out in LA is not always just about the food — it's about diving into the real or imagined worlds of storytelling on the big (and small) screen. Now, because Los Angeles has so many restaurants, and Hollywood has made so many films over the years, we can hardly list all the restaurants that have been used as filming locations. As such, the below list focuses on the most iconic dining spots in the city, many of which have gained that status due to the quality of their food, because they are longtime favorites among celebrities, or, indeed, because they've appeared in movie scenes that were themselves iconic.