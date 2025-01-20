10 Restaurants That Were Once Frequented By The Beatles

Despite breaking up over 50 years ago, The Beatles still have a larger-than-life presence in music and pop culture. Their legacy lives on in the form of dozens of top hits, political activism, and a superfan phenomenon that spanned the globe. Suffice it to say that The Beatles are — and likely always will be — the ultimate rock-and-roll group. But while the music was so revolutionary that it's been exhaustively dissected, some aspects of the band's experiences off the stage or outside the recording studio are still shrouded in mystery, including their favorite pubs and eateries.

Back in the '60s, it was rare to spot John, Paul, George, and Ringo casually enjoying a meal without swarms of crazed fans yucking their yum. But, on occasion, they managed to find time to enjoy a bite and a tipple away from the limelight, if only for a few precious minutes. During their formative years — before Beatlemania engulfed the world and the band still had their anonymity — they were known to go out and enjoy Liverpool's bar and restaurant scene, establishing regular status at a few homey pubs. Today, those establishments stand as relics of life before the Beatles; before music as we once knew it was transformed forever. So whether they were hiding from Beatlemaniacs in a kitschy American diner or enjoying life before fame at a dive bar during their school days, let's explore some of The Beatles' most beloved haunts — most of which are still around today.

