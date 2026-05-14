Texas Roadhouse's Best Appetizer Rivals A Famous Dish From Outback Steakhouse

When foodies think of Texas Roadhouse, chances are their mind goes straight to steak, but this spot is also a great place for grabbing some drinks and apps. In Tasting Table's ranking of every Texas Roadhouse appetizer, the Cactus Blossom (which is comparable to Outback's iconic Bloomin' Onion) won first-place by a landslide — which isn't to say that the other appetizers we taste-tested were lacking in any way. It's just that the cactus blossom is such a standout offering. There's a reason why the internet is filled with fan-created copycat recipes.

Texas Roadhouse's cactus blossom is a large, aesthetically-pleasing bouquet of crispy fried onion glory, served with a side of Cajun horseradish sauce for dipping. There isn't any actual cactus here — just a carved onion that's battered and fried until it transforms into a flower-like fixture that's pull-apart tender and designed for sharing. Guests at all angles of the table can easily reach this round-shaped dish, which displays 360-degrees of texturally-diverse bites. As our taste-tester notes, "I like that the pieces are all different sizes. Some are more individual onion pieces, and then some are several layers of onion stuck together," making for a dish that's as tasty as it is "interactive" and "captivating."