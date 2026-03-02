Try This Texas Roadhouse Steak Order If You Love The Cactus Blossom
Out of all of Texas Roadhouse's appetizers, the Cactus Blossom is the real showstopper. A whole onion cut into a flower-like shape, battered, deep-fried, and served with a cup of tasty dipping sauce, it's a fan favorite for a reason. If you can't get enough crispy Cactus Blossom goodness, try ordering your go-to Texas Roadhouse steak with extra fixings that will make it taste similar to your favorite appetizer. You just have to ask for a side of Cajun horseradish sauce, alongside a side of sauteed onions, then slide them on top of your steak.
Cajun Horseradish is the unique sauce that comes with Texas Roadhouse's Cactus Blossom. The Cajun part presumably refers to the smoky spices in the mayo-based dip — several copycat recipes use cayenne pepper and chili sauce in addition to horseradish, creating a creamy sauce with a dose of invigorating heat. If you (nicely) ask the staff at your local Texas Roadhouse for a cup of Cajun Horseradish, by itself, they'll bring an extra portion over.
Texas Roadhouse also allows you to order a side of sauteed onions with your entrée for a couple of extra bucks. The veggie may not be battered and fried, but it still provides a caramelized onion flavor reminiscent of the Cactus Blossom. Cover your steak with the onions, then pour the sauce over the top (or neatly dip every bite if you prefer), and you'll have a rich, beefy, spicy, onion-heavy meal that combines two of their most iconic dishes.
More tips for making Texas Roadhouse steak taste like your favorite appetizers
While any of Texas Roadhouse's steaks would be mighty tasty with Cactus Blossom-inspired toppings, lower-fat cuts like the Dallas filet or sirloin would provide a more balanced taste experience. Since they're on the leaner side, these cuts benefit from the extra fat and flavor in the Cajun Horseradish sauce and sauteed onions. But, if you'd rather have an extra-decadent dinner, feel free to order a fatty ribeye with a Cactus Blossom twist.
Texas Roadhouse's Cajun Horseradish sauce is also served with the chain's beloved Fried Pickles and Rattlesnake Bites, the latter of which comprise fried morsels of diced jalapeño peppers and jack cheese. If we can be a little controversial, we placed the Rattlesnake Bites way higher than the Cactus Blossom in Tasting Table's ranking of popular Texas Roadhouse items from worst to best. If you also love these cheesy bites, you can easily use other Texas Roadhouse menu hacks to create a steak dinner reminiscent of the appetizer.
To order a Rattlesnake Bites-inspired steak, simply ask for jack cheese on top of the beef, plus a cup of Cajun Horseradish sauce and (most importantly) a side of grilled jalapeños. They're not listed on the main menu, but customers regularly ask for these grilled spicy peppers, which are usually brought to your table whole, just FYI. You then need to cut up the peppers, arrange them on the cheese-covered steak, and finally enjoy with the sauce for a deliciously spicy steak dinner unlike any other.