Try This Texas Roadhouse Steak Order If You Love The Cactus Blossom

Out of all of Texas Roadhouse's appetizers, the Cactus Blossom is the real showstopper. A whole onion cut into a flower-like shape, battered, deep-fried, and served with a cup of tasty dipping sauce, it's a fan favorite for a reason. If you can't get enough crispy Cactus Blossom goodness, try ordering your go-to Texas Roadhouse steak with extra fixings that will make it taste similar to your favorite appetizer. You just have to ask for a side of Cajun horseradish sauce, alongside a side of sauteed onions, then slide them on top of your steak.

Cajun Horseradish is the unique sauce that comes with Texas Roadhouse's Cactus Blossom. The Cajun part presumably refers to the smoky spices in the mayo-based dip — several copycat recipes use cayenne pepper and chili sauce in addition to horseradish, creating a creamy sauce with a dose of invigorating heat. If you (nicely) ask the staff at your local Texas Roadhouse for a cup of Cajun Horseradish, by itself, they'll bring an extra portion over.

Texas Roadhouse also allows you to order a side of sauteed onions with your entrée for a couple of extra bucks. The veggie may not be battered and fried, but it still provides a caramelized onion flavor reminiscent of the Cactus Blossom. Cover your steak with the onions, then pour the sauce over the top (or neatly dip every bite if you prefer), and you'll have a rich, beefy, spicy, onion-heavy meal that combines two of their most iconic dishes.