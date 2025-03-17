As well-known as eateries are for iconic menu items, some places are just as well-known for the unique sauces that envelop their dishes. Big Mac sauce is a key component of McDonald's classic sandwich; Buffalo Wild Wings' lineup of sauces is what keeps customers coming back for wings; Chick-fil-A's signature sauce is arguably as beloved as its assortment of chicken sandwiches. Fans of Texas Roadhouse might argue the same thing about the restaurant's signature Cajun Horseradish sauce, which is traditionally served alongside the Cactus Blossom appetizer.

This sauce is the perfect dipping sauce to pair alongside its crispy partner. Among Texas Roadhouse's popular lineup of dipping sauces, the Cajun Horseradish sauce is arguably the star, as it is a smoky, mayo-based concoction that works well for dipping just about anything. While the restaurant has never revealed the recipe for its secret sauce, those with discerning palates have narrowed down the ingredients to a combination of mayo, sour cream, chili sauce, horseradish sauce, and cayenne pepper, which offers plenty of flavor notes amid the creaminess. While it is not available for purchase outside of the restaurant, customers may find themselves ordering an extra side of the sauce for dipping.