The Unique Sauce That Comes With Texas Roadhouse's Cactus Blossom
As well-known as eateries are for iconic menu items, some places are just as well-known for the unique sauces that envelop their dishes. Big Mac sauce is a key component of McDonald's classic sandwich; Buffalo Wild Wings' lineup of sauces is what keeps customers coming back for wings; Chick-fil-A's signature sauce is arguably as beloved as its assortment of chicken sandwiches. Fans of Texas Roadhouse might argue the same thing about the restaurant's signature Cajun Horseradish sauce, which is traditionally served alongside the Cactus Blossom appetizer.
This sauce is the perfect dipping sauce to pair alongside its crispy partner. Among Texas Roadhouse's popular lineup of dipping sauces, the Cajun Horseradish sauce is arguably the star, as it is a smoky, mayo-based concoction that works well for dipping just about anything. While the restaurant has never revealed the recipe for its secret sauce, those with discerning palates have narrowed down the ingredients to a combination of mayo, sour cream, chili sauce, horseradish sauce, and cayenne pepper, which offers plenty of flavor notes amid the creaminess. While it is not available for purchase outside of the restaurant, customers may find themselves ordering an extra side of the sauce for dipping.
A creamy multitude of flavors
It's worth noting that we ranked the Cactus Blossom as the worst of Texas Roadhouse's 12 most popular items, feeling that it was a lesser imitation of Outback Steakhouse's Bloomin' Onion. More than that, our taste tester thought that the corresponding sauce was an attempt to equal the Bloom Sauce. Nevertheless, Texas Roadhouse customers swear by the Cajun Horseradish's bold, tangy, and spicy flavor.
One may argue that the Cajun Horseradish sauce is as quintessential a part of a visit to Texas Roadhouse as the eatery's famous rolls. It's so popular that it's even used in Texas Roadhouse menu hacks like the catfish po' boy. As noted above, it takes just a few ingredients to try and recreate at home, and the ingredients are likely already in your refrigerator or pantry.
It's not often that customers visit a restaurant just for the sauce, but Texas Roadhouse's signature dipping favorite may be an exception. The creamy texture and enticing combination of flavors make it a go-to for dunking, dipping, and slathering that Texas Roadhouse customers can't seem to get enough of.