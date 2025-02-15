How Many Dipping Sauces Does Texas Roadhouse Offer?

The quality of the entrees and appetizers tells a lot about a restaurant, but the dipping sauces are an underrated aspect to consider. For many, it's an offering that you look forward to when dining out — after all, we love Taco Bell's ranch sauce and Chick-fil-A sauce just as much as crunchwrap supremes and waffle fries. With nine sauces under its belt, Texas Roadhouse is another fixture with condiments we can't get enough of.

The rattlesnake bites and buttery bread rolls are amongst the most popular Texas Roadhouse menu items, but they're not the only ones that deserve recognition. The restaurant chain's line of dipping sauces rarely disappoints, enhancing the flavor of its steak fries, chicken critters, and more. Like many restaurants, Texas Roadhouse has all the common condiments that you'd expect to accompany chicken tenders and the like: ranch, barbecue sauce, ketchup, mild sauce, honey mustard, sour cream, hot sauce, and blue cheese.

Additionally, Texas Roadhouse serves its own special Cajun horseradish sauce, a smoky, fiery condiment that's popular amongst its diners. Your pick of sauce typically depends on whatever you're ordering; appetizers like the cactus blossom and fried pickles come with either Cajun horseradish sauce or ranch, while chicken critters come with honey mustard, mild sauce, or other traditional condiments. However, you can always ask your server to substitute one sauce for another.

