The Texas Roadhouse Ordering Trick For Building A Catfish Po'boy

Texas Roadhouse's lineup of high-quality steaks forms the backbone of its reputation. However, due to the sheer volume of its menu offerings and customizations, the possibilities are practically endless when it comes to enjoying a comfort food meal at the chain — even if it's not technically on the menu.

If you're craving a good ol' fashioned catfish po' boy sandwich, for instance, you're in luck — there's a Texas Roadhouse menu hack for that. To get started, you'll have to order up a catfish platter from the restaurant's dockside favorites section. It features up to four golden brown strips of fried catfish along with your choice of two sides (we recommend going with those thick and fluffy steak fries and perhaps a scoop of mac and cheese).

Next, ask for an additional side of lettuce, tomato, and pickles, i.e. the essential smattering of toppings you'll need to complete your po' boy. And finally, what better way to finish off this New Orleans classic than with a spread of spicy Cajun sauce? The mayo-based, horseradish-flavored condiment comes served with Texas Roadhouse's Cactus Blossom appetizer, so you can order up the whole shebang and save some for later, or simply ask for a separate serving of the sauce on the side. Creamy, zesty, and sure to pack a spicy punch, the dipping sauce is a surefire way to make your fried catfish sing.

