The Texas Roadhouse Ordering Trick For Building A Catfish Po'boy
Texas Roadhouse's lineup of high-quality steaks forms the backbone of its reputation. However, due to the sheer volume of its menu offerings and customizations, the possibilities are practically endless when it comes to enjoying a comfort food meal at the chain — even if it's not technically on the menu.
If you're craving a good ol' fashioned catfish po' boy sandwich, for instance, you're in luck — there's a Texas Roadhouse menu hack for that. To get started, you'll have to order up a catfish platter from the restaurant's dockside favorites section. It features up to four golden brown strips of fried catfish along with your choice of two sides (we recommend going with those thick and fluffy steak fries and perhaps a scoop of mac and cheese).
Next, ask for an additional side of lettuce, tomato, and pickles, i.e. the essential smattering of toppings you'll need to complete your po' boy. And finally, what better way to finish off this New Orleans classic than with a spread of spicy Cajun sauce? The mayo-based, horseradish-flavored condiment comes served with Texas Roadhouse's Cactus Blossom appetizer, so you can order up the whole shebang and save some for later, or simply ask for a separate serving of the sauce on the side. Creamy, zesty, and sure to pack a spicy punch, the dipping sauce is a surefire way to make your fried catfish sing.
Building the ultimate Texas Roadhouse po' boy
Once all of your "ingredients" have arrived at your table, it's time to start building your sandwich(es). Now, you may be wondering about the bread. Well, chances are you'll already have a stacked basket of it. We are, of course, talking about Texas Roadhouse's famous dinner rolls. While they may not be the traditional choice of bread for a po' boy, the light, pillowy, and subtly sweet rolls are perfect for improvising some slider-sized versions of the seafood sammy.
This last part is all about the layering. To nail the hearty essence of a po' boy, slice open your roll and start by stacking the lettuce and tomato. Then, cut your catfish strips into smaller bits and pile those in — loading as much as your roll can handle. Last but not least, finish off with a sprinkle of pickles and a generous spread of the Cajun sauce. Smush it all together and you'll have yourself the off-the-menu mini po' boy of your dreams.
Catfish not your cup of tea? You can also try this little po' boy trick with Texas Roadhouse's grilled shrimp plate. Or give it a fresh twist by adding lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Cajun sauce to the eatery's pulled pork sandwich. Like we said, there's no limit to the ways you can create your own comfort food at Texas Roadhouse. All it takes is some crafty ordering.