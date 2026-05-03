Every Texas Roadhouse Appetizer, Ranked

Texas Roadhouse is known for its steaks, but I wanted to go beyond the meat, try its appetizers, and rank them from worst to best. It took everything in me to limit myself to one of Texas Roadhouse's scrumptious rolls so I could try all these options instead.

As of the time of writing, there are technically 11 appetizers if you count the Combo Platter. However, to save some precious dollars, I opted for a couple of Combo Platters instead of full appetizers for a few dishes, where applicable. I thought everything was decent (that's to say nothing was gross or something I'd totally avoid), but some just didn't hit as hard. I ranked these based on the depth of flavor, textural intrigue, which had me wanting to take more bites, and whether a table of people might like to share them. You'll want to save a bit of room to enjoy these menu items. Join me to discover which option I'd order again and which I'd just skip next time around.