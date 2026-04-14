4 Texas Roadhouse Add-Ons Worth The Money, And 3 To Skip

When you want to go out for a steak but don't want to spend a ton of money in the process, Texas Roadhouse is an excellent place to go. It's one of the more casual steakhouse chains out there, and it boasts a wide-ranging menu that appeals to steak lovers, chicken eaters, and seafood enjoyers alike. Plus, you can customize many dishes at Texas Roadhouse, helping you build a meal that aligns perfectly with your tastes. Some of these customizations are free, while others are add-ons that will cost you more money than the standard dish on its own.

So, how do you know which add-ons are worth it and which you should probably skip? Well, as a Texas Roadhouse fan myself, I've tried a lot of these add-ons, and I'm here to deliver the 411 on my favorites as well as those I wouldn't order again. By having a better sense of what you'll get with these add-ons (and how much you'll pay for them), you can better decide whether these upgrades are worth it to you. Who knows? Maybe you'll discover that adding bleu cheese to your steak isn't quite as strange as it may seem.