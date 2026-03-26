What Are Sidekicks At Texas Roadhouse, And Are They Worth Ordering?
People usually go to Texas Roadhouse for one of two things: the assorted juicy steak cuts (obviously) and the pillowy soft rolls served with cinnamon butter, which are arguably the best item on the Roadhouse menu. Of course, its sides are also noteworthy. This part of the menu houses the fries, the mashed potatoes, and the corn, but also items that toe the line of being a little more than a side but not quite an entrée. Enter: the Texas Roadhouse sidekicks.
As of the time of writing, there are only two sidekicks listed on the Roadhouse menu: the sidekick of ribs ($9.99) and the grilled shrimp ($7.99). Allegedly, there also used to be Chicken Critters and salmon sidekicks, but they've since abandoned the menu. Though smaller than the regular-sized entrées, they pack a ton of flavor and are a great option when you can't pick between proteins.
So, when you feel like you should order something more with your side of fries or mac and cheese, or when none of the Texas-Sized Combos sound particularly appealing, the sidekicks are here for you. The only question is, are they actually worth it?
Are the sidekicks a good value?
Whether Texas Roadhouse's sidekicks are a good value really depends on who you're asking. One alleged Texas Roadhouse employee on Reddit noted that these sides are ideal if you plan to split your dinner between several diners or if you're planning on bringing home leftovers. However, the dollars-and-cents breakdown of this Texas Roadhouse hack is a little more complex than that.
We'll start with the shrimp. Approximately six shrimp come with each sidekick order. The main menu offers a nine-piece and a 12-piece shrimp meal, which comes with two sides for $17.99 and $20.99, respectively. Most of the sides cost between $3.49 and $3.99 on their own, so assuming slides exists on the lower-priced end, the 9-piece and the 12-piece are probably the better deal. However, the sidekick, while perhaps priced a bit higher, means you won't be paying for unwanted side dishes.
Since the weight of the ribs sidekick is unclear, it's hard to determine whether it's a better deal to buy it or go for the half-slab (priced at $19.99), which comes with two sides. However, this is likely also a matter of sides; if you want just the meat — after all, your order does come with free bread — you may be better off sticking with a sidekick.