What Are Sidekicks At Texas Roadhouse, And Are They Worth Ordering?

People usually go to Texas Roadhouse for one of two things: the assorted juicy steak cuts (obviously) and the pillowy soft rolls served with cinnamon butter, which are arguably the best item on the Roadhouse menu. Of course, its sides are also noteworthy. This part of the menu houses the fries, the mashed potatoes, and the corn, but also items that toe the line of being a little more than a side but not quite an entrée. Enter: the Texas Roadhouse sidekicks.

As of the time of writing, there are only two sidekicks listed on the Roadhouse menu: the sidekick of ribs ($9.99) and the grilled shrimp ($7.99). Allegedly, there also used to be Chicken Critters and salmon sidekicks, but they've since abandoned the menu. Though smaller than the regular-sized entrées, they pack a ton of flavor and are a great option when you can't pick between proteins.

So, when you feel like you should order something more with your side of fries or mac and cheese, or when none of the Texas-Sized Combos sound particularly appealing, the sidekicks are here for you. The only question is, are they actually worth it?