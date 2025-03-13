Are Texas Roadhouse Ribs Made With Beef Or Pork?
As popular as the fresh cuts of steak are at Texas Roadhouse, they also serve a mean rib entree. If the name of the menu item, "Fall-Off-The-Bone-Ribs," isn't enticing enough, the description boasting two special seasoning mixes and the restaurant's special BBQ sauce sure is. What the menu doesn't specify, though, is just what type of ribs they offer. You wouldn't be crazy for assuming that the steakhouse would serve beef ribs to keep with its bovine theme. But Texas Roadhouse ribs are actually pork — specifically pork loin back ribs.
You may know them by the more common name, baby back ribs. No, this cut is taken from baby pigs; the "baby" in the name references the smaller size of the ribs compared to spareribs. Pork loin back ribs, are cut from the upper rib cage of the pig, just under the loin muscle. They are smaller and more delicate, tender, and lean than the meatier sparerib. This doesn't mean Texas Roadhouse opts for the cheaper option, though; pork loin back ribs are more expensive than spareribs due to higher demand and more time-consuming preparation methods.
Get the most out of your Texas Roadhouse meal
Texas Roadhouse has a 3-step process to make their BBQ ribs so special. First up is the seasoning; care is taken to ensure every inch of the meat's surface area is coated in their special seasoning blend. What's in the blend is top-secret, but simple spices like salt, pepper, and paprika are truly all you need for the best pork ribs seasoning. They are then slow-cooked in foil-wrapped containers to get the most tender, fall-off-the-bone meat, and finished on the grill to get the charred barbecue experience you expect when ordering ribs.
With the rib meal, you get your usual choice of two sides. Steak fries go just as well with pork ribs as they do with a sirloin, and a veggie, like corn or green beans, would pair nicely too. But if you want to hack the menu a bit, go for the Texas Roadhouse sweet potato side dish. For just about a dollar more, you can have it topped with marshmallows and cinnamon caramel sauce; it could literally double as dessert. As a side to your entree, that means you are basically getting a hearty portion of ribs with one side and a dessert for almost no extra money — and it doesn't get better than that!