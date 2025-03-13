Are Texas Roadhouse Ribs Made With Beef Or Pork?

As popular as the fresh cuts of steak are at Texas Roadhouse, they also serve a mean rib entree. If the name of the menu item, "Fall-Off-The-Bone-Ribs," isn't enticing enough, the description boasting two special seasoning mixes and the restaurant's special BBQ sauce sure is. What the menu doesn't specify, though, is just what type of ribs they offer. You wouldn't be crazy for assuming that the steakhouse would serve beef ribs to keep with its bovine theme. But Texas Roadhouse ribs are actually pork — specifically pork loin back ribs.

You may know them by the more common name, baby back ribs. No, this cut is taken from baby pigs; the "baby" in the name references the smaller size of the ribs compared to spareribs. Pork loin back ribs, are cut from the upper rib cage of the pig, just under the loin muscle. They are smaller and more delicate, tender, and lean than the meatier sparerib. This doesn't mean Texas Roadhouse opts for the cheaper option, though; pork loin back ribs are more expensive than spareribs due to higher demand and more time-consuming preparation methods.