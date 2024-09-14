The Best Way To Season Pork Ribs For Maximum Flavor

Seasoning can make or break a good slice of meat. When it comes time to picking the perfect seasoning spices from your pantry, there are a few schools of thought, ranging from secret ingredient-packed family recipes to tried and true spice blends. We wanted to get insight into how the pros approach seasoning, so we talked to Aaron Franklin, pitmaster extraordinaire and owner of the Famous Franklin BBQ, to learn more about how he extracts maximum flavor from his pork ribs. If you are interested in learning the art of grilling and smoking from culinary legends, including Aaron Franklin, consider attending his master class and summit, Smoke & Fire, held in Mendoza, Argentina. This five-day event is held in partnership with The Vines Global and will begin on February 12, 2025.

When it comes to seasoning, Franklin recommends a focus on simplicity. "Salt to enhance the pork's natural flavor, pepper for texture, and something red to help the appearance," he said. "I use a mild paprika." When you only use simple seasonings like salt and pepper, you allow the flavor of the pork to really shine. It's also important to use high-quality cuts of meat when you take this route, ensuring that all of the savory flavors play well with the seasonings. He also has a tip for keeping the meat moist throughout the grilling process. "Spritz with apple cider vinegar for acidity and to keep the edges from drying out," Franklin suggested.