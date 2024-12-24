The Texas Roadhouse Side Dish That Could Double As Dessert

For millions of Americans, Texas Roadhouse is a go-to location for delicious meals and extra-large portions. But for Texas Roadhouse diners with a sweet tooth, the additional cost of dessert can feel like an unnecessary splurge. After all, the experience is only getting more expensive; in October, the chain announced it would be raising prices after its latest earnings report. Amid these rising costs, a number of Texas Roadhouse menu hacks have begun to circulate the internet, helping diners get the most bang for their buck. Fortunately, there's a satisfying way to get in your dessert fix that's already one of the most popular menu items at Texas Roadhouse — the sweet potato.

Advertisement

While it might seem odd to order a side dish as a dessert, the chain's sweet potato has everything you'd typically look for in a sweet, after-dinner treat. For one, the potato's natural sweetness and creamy texture are enough to make it a decadent experience on its own. But, if you order the sweet potato loaded, it comes with honey-cinnamon caramel sauce and toasted, golden-brown marshmallows on top. These toppings take the sweet potato to the next level, offering a nostalgic, s'mores-like flavor that somehow isn't overly sweet for just $3.49. While there are upcharges for additional toppings, including $0.50 for mini marshmallows, $0.79 for honey-cinnamon caramel sauce, and $1.29 for the loaded option, Texas Roadhouse's sweet potatoes are significantly cheaper than the chain's signature desserts, which are each $8.99.

Advertisement