9 Best Texas Roadhouse Items To Order For Takeout

Texas Roadhouse's menu has a ton of variety. Some dishes are extremely popular, while others are hidden gems that are definitely worth a try. What about when you're craving Texas Roadhouse but you're not in the mood for an entire sit-down meal at a restaurant? Great news for you: Texas Roadhouse offers takeout, and I'm here to tell you the best items to order with that exact purpose in mind.

I have worked as a crew member onboard cruise ships on and off for over a decade, and when I would be in rehearsals dancing up to eight hours a day, I was exhausted and hungry. The last thing I wanted to do was to sit down at a restaurant. I wanted to lay in front of the TV on the couch, eat a full meal, and relax. That's when takeout from Texas Roadhouse became a staple in my life.

During this time, I would order it at least once a week for takeout, and I have figured out exactly which meals are great for takeaway and which should be left for eating at the restaurant. Most dishes I included on this list come with two sides, which I will cover as their own items. So, grab your fork and knife, and let's get eating.